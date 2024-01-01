Clinical documentation solution for GP clinics
Nuance solution helps busy GP surgeries to free up the time doctors spend on administration, releasing more time for patient care and improving work-life balance.
Concerns & benefits
General practitioners are capturing patient notes more accurately and efficiently with AI‑powered clinical speech recognition
The burden of clinical documentation on GPs is contributing to burnout and in primary care the rapid rise in remote consultations has added to this pressure. A Nuance survey in 2020 found 78% of GPs and Practice Managers thought remote consultations have increased general workload. Speech-enabling the electronic patient record (EPR) system provides GPs with an accurate, rapid, and more efficient way to capture the complete patient story.
Improved GP satisfaction
Research indicates that 85% of NHS healthcare professionals see the burden of clinical documentation as a significant contributor to burnout. AI-powered speech recognition is dramatically cutting the time GPs spend on documentation, freeing them to spend more time on patient care.
Optimised and utilised EPR
AI-powered speech recognition and auto-text templates improve the quality of clinical notes and the richness of EPR data. Nuance speech recognition can also be used to navigate EPR systems more easily and to generate voice-driven content—including emails—outside the EPR.
Deliver clinical notes faster
With speech recognition, notes are dictated directly into the EPR, helping GPs reduce report turnaround time and deliver clinical notes faster to peers. This expediency improves the patient experience as clinic letters are completed faster.
Reduced administrative costs
In addition to reducing document turnaround times, speech recognition also helps GPs to significantly reduce administrative costs and eliminates the need for expensive outsourced transcription services.
GP testimonial video clip
Hear how Dr Zoë Hutchinson, GP Partner at St Georges Medical Centre and Clinical Director of Ely North Primary Care Network ‘loves using Dragon Medical software’.
Impressive outcomes start here
3x
Dictation is at least 3x faster than typing and helps reduce burnout by alleviating GP’s administrative burden.
1hr+
Studies show GPs are saving 1hr or more every day with Nuance’s clinical speech recognition solutions.
£0
Speech recognition is helping GP surgeries eliminate the cost of outsourced transcription services.
Solution
Documentation capture solutions
Nuance solution helps provide greater accuracy, efficiency, and flexibility for GPs.
Dragon Medical One
Dragon Medical One is a secure, cloud-based clinical speech recognition solution that accurately and efficiently captures the patient story into all major EPR platforms.
Resources
Webinar replays
Speech-enabling EMIS Web
A primary care fireside chat and demo of Dragon Medical One with EMIS
White papers
Market research into UK clinician burnout(pdf. Open a new window)
Assessing the impact of Covid-19 on clinical admin and burnout in the UK NHS.
Infographics
Videos
EMIS Web and Dragon Medical One
Watch a 3-min demo of EMIS Web speech-enabled with Dragon Medical One.
Dragon Medical One cloud-platform for clinical documentation
Forget about typing! Update your EPR quickly and accurately with Dragon Medical One.
Dragon Medical One
A short introduction to AI-powered, Dragon Medical One, clinical speech recognition.
Case studies
Carlisle Healthcare
The benefits of speech-enabling EMIS Web with Dragon Medical One
Mount Pleasant Medical Practice
Dragon Medical One proves transformational for GPs in the COVID-19 pandemic
RA Medical Ltd
Benefits of moving Speech Recognition from on-Premise to Cloud
