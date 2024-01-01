Concerns & benefits

General practitioners are capturing patient notes more accurately and efficiently with AI‑powered clinical speech recognition

The burden of clinical documentation on GPs is contributing to burnout and in primary care the rapid rise in remote consultations has added to this pressure. A Nuance survey in 2020 found 78% of GPs and Practice Managers thought remote consultations have increased general workload. Speech-enabling the electronic patient record (EPR) system provides GPs with an accurate, rapid, and more efficient way to capture the complete patient story.