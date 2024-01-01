Why wireless

Doing rounds shouldn’t mean hunting for dedicated dictation workstations

PowerMic Mobile is an iOS and Android app that lets clinicians use their own smartphone as a dictation microphone at any workstation with Dragon Medical. It’s easy to use and pairs instantly and securely. There’s no hunting for a dedicated USB‑microphone, so clinicians can spend more time with patients, capture notes while information is fresh, or catch up on clinical documentation from home.