Nuance DAX falls right in line. “The vast majority of us [in our department] are very open to technology and trying to advance medicine, and also just kind of make our lives easier too,” he says. While his hope is to teach his residents best practices for documentation, billing, and legal protections, he also wants to introduce innovative solutions—like DAX—to his department to make them more productive and better balance their time. “So, I mean, what DAX is shooting for, it’s an easy no-brainer for us—why wouldn’t we like to pursue it?”

He sees the impact of DAX in his practice. Completing dictation and documentation before going home is a high priority for this physician so he can take advantage of time at home with his wife and three children, and he is happy that DAX “saves quite a bit of time overall.” He also believes the notes are capturing important information that, in the past, may have been lost in the busy rush of traditional clinic sessions. An example of the advantage DAX brings to his documentation is for history of present illness (HPI) data. He notes, “The quality is better when it is being recorded in real time than me going back hours later or, especially, if I’m doing it the next day.”