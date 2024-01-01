Workflow is different now with Nuance DAX’s timely, detailed notes, which require limited editing. He observes that “now that I’ve switched over [to DAX], I definitely can tell the difference in quality and efficiency of the notes being done.” With more flexible options to complete accurate notes, his appointments are not only more efficient but also more punctual, which shortens patient wait time and can allow for faster processing of pre‑authorizations, helping some patients living with intensive, chronic pain get to the operating room quicker.

DAX increases the pace of documentation, and patient charts can advance through the insurance approvals process more quickly. Overall, the surgeon feels empowered to facilitate greater engagement with patients during his visits, despite the heavy volume in his schedule. “I definitely can sit and engage with the patient more—and not have to write things down or worry as much,” he says.