His work can be tremendously satisfying but emotionally and physically draining. “If you talk for 45‑60 minutes, that’s a lot of info to be exchanged,” he notes. Accurately documenting that information for billing is critical to his practice—yet this physiatrist struggles to muster the energy to fulfill the substantial requirements. “At the end [of a visit], I’ve already worked hard, and I spend 20 minutes on notes—and even then, it’s a shell just to get the billing justified. [Before DAX] I felt like, ‘I’ve done the work already, now I have to go back and figure out how to get paid.’”

Helping to alleviate this documentation burden has a powerful impact on him, given the intensity and complexity of his practice. “I feel the load of what it takes to give to these families, so having the documentation burden lessened was a big help to me,” he says.

He appreciates Nuance DAX’s “tech-savviness” as a path to building something “so good that it is undeniably better” than the norm. The technological advancements DAX has introduced, he believes, will only continue to grow with Nuance’s continued innovation of AI and natural language processing. And the physician credits DAX as having the potential to provide a sustainable solution to the documentation challenge, allowing him to predict a long future of delivering high-quality care.