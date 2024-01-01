High‑quality, in‑room documentation solution enables greater focus on complex care
Physician profile
Pediatric physiatrist, Eastern U.S.
Typical patient load
Variable, though each visit is intensive (40‑60 minutes)
Priority
Providing intensive, personalized quality care for patients—and thoroughly documenting that care for the practice
Challenge
Intensive, personalized care leaves the physician feeling drained; adding time to create detailed accounts following each visit for billing purposes is even more taxing—and can result in light notes that do not adequately reflect the quality of care delivered
For some patients and their relatives, seeing an attentive, empathetic physician who becomes a partner to the family is essential—especially when the medical conditions are severe. This is the defining objective of practice for a pediatric physiatrist in the Eastern U.S., who co‑directs a rehab clinic for children with cerebral palsy. The care this physician provides is intensely personalized for each child, requiring dedicated focus and communication. “When you’re a parent with a sick child, when the physician’s talking to you and looking at the computer more than you, trust is hard to build,” he says.
“The documentation side contributes to the feeling that we’re all doing the work in the room with patients for free, while everything we do on documentation is just doing the busy work to get paid. If there wasn’t something like DAX, I don’t know if I’d finish my career in clinical medicine.”
His work can be tremendously satisfying but emotionally and physically draining. “If you talk for 45‑60 minutes, that’s a lot of info to be exchanged,” he notes. Accurately documenting that information for billing is critical to his practice—yet this physiatrist struggles to muster the energy to fulfill the substantial requirements. “At the end [of a visit], I’ve already worked hard, and I spend 20 minutes on notes—and even then, it’s a shell just to get the billing justified. [Before DAX] I felt like, ‘I’ve done the work already, now I have to go back and figure out how to get paid.’”
Helping to alleviate this documentation burden has a powerful impact on him, given the intensity and complexity of his practice. “I feel the load of what it takes to give to these families, so having the documentation burden lessened was a big help to me,” he says.
He appreciates Nuance DAX’s “tech-savviness” as a path to building something “so good that it is undeniably better” than the norm. The technological advancements DAX has introduced, he believes, will only continue to grow with Nuance’s continued innovation of AI and natural language processing. And the physician credits DAX as having the potential to provide a sustainable solution to the documentation challenge, allowing him to predict a long future of delivering high-quality care.
Unmatched outcomes
The positive impact on care delivery
7 min
saved per encounter, reducing documentation time by 50%
70%
reduction in feelings of burnout and fatigue
3 of 4
physicians state DAX improves documentation quality
85%
of patients say their physician is more personable and conversational
Experience better healthcare
