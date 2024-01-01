Live notetaking during visits forces this physician to appear less engaged—his body half‑turned toward the computer. Facilitating better engagement with patients is a critical objective for him to ensure his patients are feeling heard—and helping him be a better practitioner of medicine.

With Nuance DAX, he feels empowered to focus on conversation and relationships without the heartburn of worrying critical information is lost in the process. “[In the] past, I had to try to herd patients along,” he notes. “Now, I can try to be social and build relationships. Most importantly, I really can spend more time focusing on the patient and not the computer. [DAX helps me] complete everything over the course of the visit, rather than trying to finish many notes at the end of the day.”

Most impactful for this podiatrist is the extra moments in the day he gets back by avoiding hours of documentation. He leaves the office satisfied that he has served his patients well—while getting the benefit of more time with his own family. “[The] game-changer is at the end of the day, I’m done with my charts,” he says. “My family sees me a lot more. I have more ‘me’ time. The first day that I started with the trial, it was quarter-to-five, and I went to my staff and said, ‘Do I have any phone calls or messages?’ And they said, ‘No, everything is done.’ I said, ‘Wow, all my charts are done.’ I am going home with that peace of mind knowing all my work is done. I felt I gave great care that day—that is such a mental positive.”