Nuance DAX delivers immediate value to the patient‑provider connection

Dr. Michael Ash, Nebraska Medicine's chief transformation officer, understands the importance of connection in the patient's experience of care delivers. "When patients are at their most vulnerable, when they're sick, they want to know that the physician is focusing on their needs, not worrying about what's on a computer screen," he says.

However, burdensome documentation requirements are increasingly at odds with their mission of relationship-based care. Nebraska Medicine physicians find that Nuance DAX makes an immediate and powerful impact on the patient‑provider relationship by streamlining clinical note-taking and EHR documentation. They see it as more than a documentation solution: it empowers physicians to devote more time, attention, and empathy in the exam room.

According to Dr. Nicole, Shonka, a neuro‑oncologist, "This AI enables us to keep the more important things in the [patient‑physician] relationship and make the documentation a bit more secondary."