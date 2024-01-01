Significantly streamlining and simplifying documentation
Physician profile
Urologist, Nebraska
Typical patient load
50‑60 per week, as clinics are fully booked with few no‑shows
Priority
Providing quality care, which is thoroughly documented
Challenge
Dictating after patient visits is time‑intensive, and the burden of doing so lengthens the physician’s workday and adds undue stress/anxiety
A urologist at a large hospital in Nebraska decided to test Nuance DAX after hearing from colleagues in other specialties that DAX liberated them from spending so much time detailing notes. He already sees the same dramatic effect for himself: as much as 25 percent of documentation time, he estimates, is being saved with DAX.
“Now I know I can leave and [the information] is there—I really don’t have to worry that the specific plan or action that I may forget, frankly, the next day is lost in my mind. It is not: it’s spoken, it’s captured, and it’s going to be in the note when I next look.”
In addition to reducing the time burden, getting documentation right is an important aim for this physician. His standard procedure for notetaking has been to jot down basic information immediately after his visits or at the end of the day, with the hope that leaving little flags will jog his memory the next day to recover important context. He believes “DAX is great because [the context] is generally all included already—I said it out loud to the patient, and I love that it’s right there.”
A particular feature he appreciates is that notes from DAX are structured into easy-to-follow sections that break out portions of the conversation into relevant categories. That additional context is invaluable to this urologist, who feels renewed confidence in his documentation quality. “It’s very simple to use. I would give it 90%-plus of getting the —there’s very minimal editing that has to happen.”
Unmatched outcomes
The positive impact on care delivery
7 min
saved per encounter, reducing documentation time by 50%
70%
reduction in feelings of burnout and fatigue
3 of 4
physicians state DAX improves documentation quality
85%
of patients say their physician is more personable and conversational
Experience better healthcare
Discover how generative AI‑infused healthcare experiences are transforming healthcare for clinicians, patients, and healthcare organizations.Register for a livestream session