In addition to reducing the time burden, getting documentation right is an important aim for this physician. His standard procedure for notetaking has been to jot down basic information immediately after his visits or at the end of the day, with the hope that leaving little flags will jog his memory the next day to recover important context. He believes “DAX is great because [the context] is generally all included already—I said it out loud to the patient, and I love that it’s right there.”

A particular feature he appreciates is that notes from DAX are structured into easy-to-follow sections that break out portions of the conversation into relevant categories. That additional context is invaluable to this urologist, who feels renewed confidence in his documentation quality. “It’s very simple to use. I would give it 90%-plus of getting the —there’s very minimal editing that has to happen.”