Patients signal higher satisfaction and more personable provider interactions with Nuance DAX

When Dr. Mokarroma Sharmin walks into her family medicine practice in central Pennsylvania, she must juggle a substantial amount of information. On a given day, her daily schedule can include up to 30 patients of different ages, demographics and backgrounds. While no two patients are the same, Dr. Sharmin applies one constant principle: connecting with each patient at a personal level.

Dr. Sharmin recognizes the importance of devoting as much attention as possible to each individual. She worries her patients can sense her note-taking is a distraction. “As a patient, I would feel better if my doctor is looking at and talking to me instead of splitting time between the computer screen and my face.”

Since implementing DAX, Dr. Sharmin has witnessed an immediate impact on patient satisfaction: “Patients do not feel hurried or rushed and are feeling more connected with me. Often, patients have multiple issues to discuss. Now both of us have the opportunity to discuss them more deeply—rather than needing to return to my desk and document, I can say, ‘let’s hear everything you have to say today.’”

Importantly, she has been able to facilitate more fulsome, attentive discussions without extending the length of the encounter—making every minute of every visit count for the patient.

“All of my fellow providers that have implemented DAXare very happy. The product has improved our work-load and our patient encounters to the upper level of satisfaction.”