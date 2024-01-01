Nuance DAX: transforming the patient‑physician experience
Learn how AI-powered ambient technology improves quality of care, reduces clinician burnout, and increases your top and bottom line.
Nuance DAX and the University of Michigan Health‑West
Explore how the University of Michigan Health‑West has expanded its deployment of Nuance DAX to empower physicians to reduce administrative workloads and focus on patient care with clinical documentation that writes itself.
Real‑world case studies
Exponential impact throughout the continuum of care
When you free doctors to focus on what matters, everyone benefits. See how DAX is optimizing outcomes in these customer stories.
WellSpan Health
Learn how WellSpan Health enhances and expands access to care to serve the needs of their community.
Nebraska Medicine
Learn how Nebraska Medicine enhanced patient connections by significantly reducing time spent documenting care.
Pediatric physiatrist, Eastern U.S.
Learn how a pediatric physiatrist provides intensive, personalized quality care and thoroughly documents that care for accurate payment for services delivered.
Urologist, Midwestern U.S.
Learn how a Urologist increases productivity and saves time by utilizing innovative technology.
Orthopedic Surgeon, Southeastern U.S.
Learn how an Orthopedic Surgeon is delivering more engaged and expedited care deliver.
Cardiologist, Southeastern U.S.
Learn how a cardiologist is using technology to ramp up patient throughput and improve access to care.
Featured resources
Evaluating the ROI of DAX at WellSpan Health
WellSpan Health and Nuance collaborated on a study to evaluate the impact of DAX on healthcare. The findings of the study are significant and wide‑ranging—from increases in access to care fueled by additional throughput, reductions in clinician burnout and cognitive load and improvements in the patient experience.
Nuance DAX ranks #1 for improving clinician experience
Explore why Nuance DAX industry‑leading ambient clinical intelligence continues to rank as the top solution by clinicians to help improve clinical documentation processes and the patient‑physician relationship in the 2022 KLAS Emerging Solutions Top 20 Report.
Revolutionizing the patient‑physician healthcare experience
Learn how innovative technology will shape 21st‑century healthcare and why organizations need to embrace these solutions to help physicians’ enhance patient care, improve physician satisfaction and increase operational efficiencies.
Videos
Your clinical documentation copilot (Play a video)
Serving as an AI copilot for automated clinical documentation, the Dragon Ambient eXperience (DAX) Copilot solution enables physicians to do more with less and improve clinical efficiency, physician and patient satisfaction and financial outcomes. Amplified by the power and scale of the Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare, it combines Nuance’s proven conversational and ambient AI with the newest and most capable generative AI model.
Microsoft and Nuance partner to deliver ambient clinical intelligence (Play a video)
Discover how doctors from Nebraska Medicine use ambient clinical intelligence solutions from Nuance and Microsoft to lessen their administrative burden and to spend more time focusing on patients.
Blogs
Wellspan Health expands access to care with Nuance DAX(Open a new window)
Learn how Nuance DAX paid for itself and generated a 25% ROI from seeing additional patients. Kenneth Harper V.P. & General Manager, Healthcare Virtual Assistants & Ambient Clinical Intelligence, Nuance, explores how WellSpan Health evaluates the impact and ROI of DAX.
University of Michigan Health‑West restores the joy of medicine with ambient clinical intelligence(Open a new window)
In this blog, learn how the University of Michigan Health‑West has taken pressure off clinicians, given them more time to focus on patient care, and ultimately helped bring joy back to practicing medicine by applying AI and ambient technology in the right ways.
Boost clinician satisfaction and reduce burnout in neurology(Open a new window)
Burnout has long been an issue that has plagued frontline healthcare workers. It’s a particular problem in neurology, where clinicians report the highest rates of burnout and the lowest rates of job satisfaction in the healthcare industry. But AI-powered ambient clinical intelligence solutions can dramatically reduce the administrative burdens that lead to burnout, helping neurologists restore their quality of life.
The impact of technological advancements in healthcare(Open a new window)
Medical documentation is transforming. Discover how conversational AI, ambient AI and now generative AI is enabling new functionality and improved patient care.
How OrthoIndy uses ambient clinical intelligence to boost efficiency and reduce costs(Open a new window)
Learn how Ambient Clinical Intelligence is transforming OrthoIndy’s care delivery for providers and their patients—and by eliminating documentation burdens they were able to improve provider efficiencies and satisfaction, increase cost savings and improve their long‑term ROI from DAX.
Ambient clinical intelligence (ACI) – what it is and why you need it(Open a new window)
Discover what Ambient Clinical Intelligence is and how it helps clinicians detect and predict illness, improve patient experiences, and expand access to care.
Nuance Dragon Ambient eXperience ranked #1 for improving clinician experience(Open a new window)
KLAS asked healthcare leaders to rate emerging technologies based on their potential to impact the Quadruple Aim. The healthcare IT research firm has now published its findings in a first‑of‑its‑kind report entitled 2022 KLAS Emerging Solutions Top 20—and we’re proud to announce that Nuance Dragon Ambient eXperience® (DAX) was ranked #1 for improving the clinician experience.
What is ambient clinical intelligence—and how is it transforming healthcare?(Open a new window)
Discover how Ambient Clinical Intelligence is strengthening patient-provider relationships, reducing burnout, and improving outcomes—and see what’s next for this remarkable technology that’s transforming healthcare.
The antidote to the burnout pandemic(Open a new window)
Burnout has long been an issue that has plagued frontline healthcare workers. Unfortunately, with a growing physician shortage, (90k predicted by 2025) and aging population, (83.7M people 65 years or older by 2050) the problem is expected to persist. But there’s much that can be done to offset the problem. AI‑driven technologies, such as ambient clinical intelligence, can dramatically decrease administrative burdens to restore quality of life and the joy of practicing medicine.
Unlocking the future of patient care with ambient clinical intelligence(Open a new window)
Ambient clinical intelligence (ACI) solutions already support clinicians by capturing patient‑physician conversations and contextualizing them to create accurate clinical documentation. But in the future, ACI will go much further, analyzing thousands of voice characteristics to detect disease, injury, and mental illness—delivering powerful patient insights and decision support to clinicians at the point‑of‑care.
On-demand webinars
Elevating the patient and provider experience
With the persistence and growth of physician burnout rates, initiatives to improve the clinician experience also persist and grow. Meanwhile, evolving consumer demands are forcing attention to the other side of the coin—the patient experience. Rather than opposing forces, they’re interrelated. In this webinar, Nuance executives join Monument Health to discuss how using a modern strategy centered around AI technology can help boost efficiencies and strengthen the relationship between individuals giving and receiving care.
How Ambient AI is Transforming the Provider‑Patient Experience (Open a new window)
Joshua Wilda, EVP & CIO, Lance Owens, DO, CMIO, Metro Health, and Kenn Harper, VP & GM, Dragon Ambient eXperience and Virtual Assistant at Nuance spoke to the Scottsdale Institute about how clinicians at Metro Health, University of Michigan Health are using ambient AI to capture and contextualize the patient encounter in the EHR, freeing clinicians up from the administrative burden and enhancing the overall patient experience.
A Bold Future for AI & Patient Centered Care(Open a new window)
Peter Durlach, Senior Vice President of Healthcare Strategy at Nuance, Stephanie Lahr, MD, CIO, CMIO at Monument Health and Greg Moore, Corporate VP, Microsoft Health & Life Sciences, discuss how voice‑powered AI will transform the health care experience and make the exam room of the future a reality.
Articles
Microsoft’s speech recognition subsidiary Nuance announce Dragon Ambient eXperience (DAX) Express(Open a new window)
Diana Nole, EVP and GM of Healthcare, discusses Nuance DAX Express, and how it aims to help reduce clinicians’ administrative burdens by automatically generating a draft of a clinical note within seconds after a patient visit. DAX price and Nuance’s technology varies based on the number of users and the size of a particular health system as noted in this CNBC article.
Microsoft and subsidiary Nuance announce DAX Express(Open a new window)
MyTechDecisions looks at the introduction of Nuance DAX Express, outlining positive outcomes Microsoft and Nuance say these AI solutions deliver including DAX‑cost‑savings as related to 50% reduction in patient support costs, 70% reduction in physician burnout, 50% improved radiologist efficiency, 52% improvement in follow‑up adherence, and 30% increases in patient self‑service.
Using AI to Address the Burden of Documentation(pdf. Open a new window)
The past few years have seen countless waves of COVID‑19, leaving hospital infrastructure in crisis and leadership teams grappling with staffing shortages and burnout. To preserve the well‑being of clinicians who are fighting their way through these struggles, organizations are looking to innovative technology.
For physicians, burnout is at an all‑time high. The right tools could help.(Open a new window)
As a third pandemic year approaches, physicians are struggling more than ever to keep up with workloads. It is essential to rethink the way they practice and modify the conditions of their jobs for better quality health care for everyone.
Artificial intelligence enters pediatric practice(Open a new window)
Contemporary Pediatrics discusses how AI is currently used in pediatric practices and the growing adoption of the Dragon Ambient eXperience (DAX), currently used by specialists and primary care physicians, including pediatricians.
The Rise Of AI Voice Assistants In Clinical Documentation(Open a new window)
Medical decision-making must remain with clinicians, but why does cumbersome data entry work continue to bog down their time? Can AI be used to allow physicians to spend less time on administrative tasks and more on value-added care?
How Voice Tech Will Change Healthcare Delivery(pdf. Open a new window)
Nuance’s Peter Durlach and Hal Baker from WellSpan Health discuss the journey to ambient clinical intelligence (ACI). WellSpan hopes that Nuance’s ACI solution, Dragon Ambient eXperience (DAX), will be an effective tool in the battle of burnout.
Podcasts
How AI is giving a woman back her voice(Open a new window)
Nuance joins MIT Technology Review as they look at trends in voice technology in the healthcare space and how it might help clinicians and patients, from a woman who is losing her speech, to documenting healthcare records for doctors.
CIO Podcast—Episode 18: Craig Richardville on Ambient Clinical Voice and Innovation(Open a new window)
For the 18th episode of the CIO podcast hosted by Healthcare IT Today, John Lynn sits down with Craig Richardville, SVP and Chief Information and Digital Officer at SCL Health. In this episode, John talks with Craig about his organization’s recent implementation of the Nuance Dragon Ambient Experience (DAX) product.
Voice technology will enhance care delivery from within the EHR(Open a new window)
Diana Nole, EVP and General Manager, Nuance Healthcare and Yaa Kumah‑Crystal, MD, Assistant Professor of Biomedical Informatics, Vanderbilt University Medical Center discuss the progress, future state, and challenges of voice‑enabled technology in healthcare.
Can AI Reduce Physician Burnout?(Open a new window)
Peter Durlach, Senior Vice President of Healthcare Strategy at Nuance, joins the AI in Business podcast to discuss important and timely opportunities for AI in Healthcare. Peter shares how enhancing and automating key elements of physician workflows with intelligent solutions can ease the workload and reduce burnout among physicians.
Health Innovation Matters: Ambient Clinical Intelligence with Nuance’s Peter Durlach(Open a new window)
Health Innovation Matters chats with Peter Durlach, Chief Strategy Officer at Nuance Communications about Ambient Clinical Intelligence (ACI). As the head of corporate strategy, Pete is responsible for advancing Nuance’s overall strategic direction and portfolio in line with emerging trends across key vertical markets.
The Story of Cooper University Health Care with Dr Anthony Mazzarelli(Open a new window)
Listen to Dr. Anthony Mazzarelli discuss how he and his team have increased patient experience scores and physician engagement scores with Compassionomics—the revolutionary scientific evidence that caring makes a difference—and some of the technology that enables it.
CIO Podcast—Episode 4: R. Hal Baker, MD on Ambient Clinical Voice(Open a new window)
Hal Baker, MD, Senior Vice President, Chief Digital and Chief Information Officer at WellSpan Health talks about ambient clinical voice and his experience with the Nuance DAX solution.
Peter Durlach SVP of Healthcare Strategy at Nuance—Voicebot Podcast Ep 159(Open a new window)
In this conversation, Nuance SVP of Healthcare Strategy, Pete Durlach, discusses his three decades in the speech and voice technology, building custom assistants, and where voice is and will be making a big difference in healthcare.
Additional resources
Revolutionizing the patient‑physician healthcare experience
Learn how innovative technology will shape 21st‑century healthcare and why organizations need to embrace these solutions to help physicians’ enhance patient care, improve physician satisfaction and increase operational efficiencies.
Infographic: Offsetting the looming physician shortage
What are you doing to attract and retain physicians? Discover how you can provide a work environment where physicians enjoy their day to day, have work life balance, and where delivering patient‑centered care is truly achieved.
Infographic: Boost satisfaction and reduce physician burnout in Neurology (pdf. Open a new window)
Neurology has the highest rates of burnout and the lowest rates of physician satisfaction compared to other specialties. Learn how to reduce documentation burdens and increase physician satisfaction with Nuance DAX.
Infographic: Move beyond scribes to automatically document care
Move beyond medical scribes and see how Nuance DAX can improve your documentation and put the conversation back in the patient encounter.
White paper: Improving financial performance with the Nuance Dragon Ambient eXperience
Discover how to take control of financial outcomes with ambient clinical intelligence.