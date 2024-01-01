Explore Nuance DAX for clinicians

Improving clinician well‑being and patient experience
Reduce burnout, restore the joy of practicing medicine, and get back your work‑life balance—all while improving quality of care with the Dragon Ambient eXperience (DAX).
Your clinical documentation copilot
Serving as an AI copilot for automated clinical documentation, the Dragon Ambient eXperience (DAX) Copilot solution enables physicians to do more with less and improve clinical efficiency, physician and patient satisfaction and financial outcomes. Amplified by the power and scale of the Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare, it combines Nuance’s proven conversational and ambient AI with the newest and most capable generative AI model.
Unmatched outcomes
The positive impact on care delivery
7 min
saved per encounter, reducing documentation time by 50%
70%
reduction in feelings of burnout and fatigue
3 of 4
physicians state DAX improves documentation quality
85%
of patients say their physician is more personable and conversational
Video case studies
See how DAX can help you
Better work‑life balance, improved efficiencies, and access to care (Play a video)
DAX Copilot is saving Dr. Michelle Green time at M. Fairview Health. That time savings is making her personal life easy; it's enabling her to focus on patients, get other things done, and see more patients without feeling burdened.
Improved patient focus and work‑life balance (Play a video)
Hear how DAX Copilot is helping Jessica McDonnell, Nurse Practitioner at Valley View Hospital, focus on patients, reduce burnout, and maintain a better work‑life balance.
More engaging encounters with less distraction (Play a video)
At the University of Michigan Health‑West, providers and patients report more engaging encounters with less distraction from administrative tasks using Nuance DAX.
Better ROI, improved patient experience and burnout reduction with DAX (Play a video)
Dr. Robert McDermott of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology of the Rockies discusses the challenges of their previous scribe program and how they improved the patient‑clinician experience and reduced burnout with DAX.
More about DAX
Automatically document care with the Dragon Ambient eXperience
DAX automatically documents patient encounters accurately and efficiently at the point of care. Exceeding the capabilities of a virtual or on‑site scribe, DAX scales across your organization affordably to deliver better healthcare experiences for clinicians and patients.
Captures a multi‑party conversation ambiently
Clinicians engage in natural conversation with patients and other family members while the mobile app securely captures the conversation at the point of care, allowing clinicians to connect with patients rather than screens.
Creates clinical documentation automatically
Converts encounter conversations into comprehensive specialty‑specific clinical documentation summaries, and delivers the summary into the application and the Dragon Medical One desktop in seconds for clinician review and editing.
Produces high‑quality documentation
Uses the latest AI technologies and is trained on over 10M encounters to produce accurate documentation efficiently and consistently.
Works seamlessly with electronic health records
Used in conjunction with Dragon Medical One which integrates with over 200 EHRs, streamlining implementation.
Customizable templates
Clinicians can customize and personalize note templates with Dragon Medical One and functionality in the EHR to ensure consistency and a streamlined workflow tailored to individual needs
Scales across healthcare organizations
Use for telehealth and office settings in ambulatory specialties, urgent care and primary care to scale more efficiently within your healthcare organization.
Customer testimonials
What customers are saying about Nuance DAX
Hear directly from customers about the many benefits they are experiencing using DAX.
Featured resources
See how University of Michigan Health‑West improved clinician wellbeing with DAX
Learn how University of Michigan Health‑West (UMHW) increased throughput, wRVUs, and realized significant ROI with DAX. Advisory Board conducted a study of DAX at UMHW that revealed clinicians using DAX saw an additional 12 patients per month and increased their wRVUs by 20 per month. The revenue generated from the additional visits covered the cost with an additional 80% ROI.
Nuance DAX ranks #1 for improving clinician experience
Explore why Nuance DAX industry‑leading ambient clinical intelligence continues to rank as the top solution by clinicians to help improve clinical documentation processes and the patient‑physician relationship in the 2022 KLAS Emerging Solutions Top 20 Report.
Blogs
Ambient clinical intelligence in healthcare
Ambient clinical intelligence (ACI)—what it is and why you need it
Medical documentation is transforming. Discover how conversational AI, ambient AI and now generative AI is enabling new functionality and improved patient care.
The impact of technological advancements in healthcare
Medical documentation is transforming. Discover how conversational AI, ambient AI and now generative AI is enabling new functionality and improved patient care.
Nuance Dragon Ambient eXperience ranked #1 for improving clinician experience
KLAS asked healthcare leaders to rate emerging technologies based on their potential to impact the Quadruple Aim. The healthcare IT research firm has now published its findings in a first‑of‑its‑kind report entitled 2022 KLAS Emerging Solutions Top 20—and we’re proud to announce that Nuance Dragon Ambient eXperience® (DAX) was ranked #1 for improving the clinician experience.
The antidote to the burnout pandemic
Burnout has long been an issue that has plagued frontline healthcare workers. Unfortunately, with a growing physician shortage, (90k predicted by 2025) and aging population, (83.7M people 65 years or older by 2050) the problem is expected to persist. But there’s much that can be done to offset the problem. AI‑driven technologies, such as ambient clinical intelligence, can dramatically decrease administrative burdens to restore quality of life and the joy of practicing medicine.
Scale and efficiency—why AI makes more sense than medical scribes
As clinical documentation demands have increased, so has frustration and burnout among medical staff. On average, physicians spend twice as much time documentation care as they do delivering it. Medical scribing programs may offer some initial relief, but to really alleviate this burden, organizations are turning toward less intrusive, more sophisticated solutions that scale to their needs and work with their workflows.
Boost clinician satisfaction and reduce burnout in neurology
Burnout has long been an issue that has plagued frontline healthcare workers. It’s a particular problem in neurology, where clinicians report the highest rates of burnout and the lowest rates of job satisfaction in the healthcare industry. But AI-powered ambient clinical intelligence solutions can dramatically reduce the administrative burdens that lead to burnout, helping neurologists restore their quality of life.
Articles
Learn why health systems are adopting DAX Copilot
New AI Tools at Atrium Health Help Burnt Out Physicians
Learn how primary care physicians at Atrium Health have improved their documentation experience with DAX Copilot.
Nuance is Setting the Bar for Ambient Clinical Voice
Healthcare IT catches up with Nuance Chief Strategy Officer, Peter Durlach, to learn more about their ambient clinical voice solution, DAX Copilot.
Microsoft’s Healthcare AI Efforts Hold Huge Promise for Patients
At the HLTH 2023 Conference, Microsoft executives and hospital customers share use cases for how AI tools—like DAX Copilot—can be used by health systems to improve delivery and alleviate burnout.
Microsoft’s Multi-Tenbillion Dollar Bet on Healthcare
Microsoft in Healthcare—The multi‑billion dollar bet on artificial intelligence based solutions in medicine—like DAX Copilot—starts paying off.
On-demand webinars
Hear from industry experts and peers
How three organizations replaced scribes with AI
In a digital world, medical scribes are becoming antiquated. Without industry standards, documentation quality is inconsistent and the one‑to‑one scribe to physician relationship doesn’t scale. Explore how three organizations are moving beyond medical scribes to improve documentation and put the conversation back in the patient encounter.
Nuance DAX—a customer’s perspective
In this on‑demand webinar, Dr. Lance Owens, CMIO/practicing physician, and Joshua Wilda, CIO from the University of Michigan Health West (UMHW) joined Nuance to discuss how DAX is helping UMHW improve patient and physician satisfaction and the patient experience, and ROI.