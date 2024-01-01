Improve outcomes with intelligent radiology solutions
Experience how AI in medical imaging empowers radiologists. Harness cloud technology and AI‑driven, real‑time clinical intelligence to reveal actionable insights, overcome inefficiencies, and close the loop on failed follow‑ups.
Benefits
Why radiology teams prefer Nuance
Driving action, quality, and efficiency with AI‑powered clinical intelligence.
Create more consistent, accurate reports in less time
Revolutionize the reading experience. Maximize quality, productivity, consistency, and user satisfaction.
Modernize your workflow and increase efficiency
Create an integrated reading environment. Get the right study to the right specialist at the right time.
Streamline communication and collaboration
Bridge communication gaps. Eliminate distractions and inefficiencies to communicate more effectively.
Enable information awareness, availability, and access
Share without boundaries. Reduce costly and unreliable image exchange, improve patient safety, and accelerate care.
Close the loop on patient follow‑ups
Ensure follow‑up adherence. Proactively manage follow‑ups to reduce risk, recover revenue, and increase case volume.
Access actionable insights to drive performance
Support quality improvement initiatives. Gain visibility into performance and outcomes to drive meaningful action.
Integrated AI Services
Play by your own rules—integrate AI into the tools you use every day
Enable a complete, end‑to‑end experience that simplifies AI access and usability through robust integrations. Create a seamless experience for contracting and deployment of AI services and provide a single point of access to essential data that enables precision medicine.
AI in your workflow—What does it mean?
Nuance brings AI directly into your PowerScribe workflow, minimizing repetitive tasks, improving efficiency, and delivering deeper clinical insights. Harness the power of AI and enable radiologists to detect disease earlier and faster, streamline care coordination, and support positive patient outcomes.
PowerScribe One
The next generation of radiology reporting. Harnessing AI and cloud‑powered technology to bring you new levels of efficiency, accuracy, quality, and performance.
AI-driven workflow
Integrated AI delivers automation and clinical relevance.
Modernized user experience
A new design and updated workflow make reporting easier.
Cloud speech
Industry‑leading technology delivers more speed and accuracy.
Learn more about PowerScribe One
Already a PowerScribe user? Contact your account executive to plan your migration to PowerScribe One.
Incredible outcomes start here
3 of 4
Radiologists rely on Nuance every day to ensure accurate, efficient and more cost‑effective reporting.
80%
of radiology reports in the U.S. are generated by Nuance radiology solutions, giving valuable time back to hardworking radiologists.
1.5M+
Imaging studies are shared per month across 14,000+ connected facilities, resulting in improved collaboration and patient care.
Solutions
One partner, one platform
Extend the value of radiology across an AI‑powered network that drives performance and outcomes.
Diagnostic workflow and reporting
The next generation of radiology reporting, clinical awareness, and workflow efficiency.
Diagnostic communication
Streamline clinical collaboration, eliminate distractions, and bridge communication gaps for improved patient safety and outcomes.
AI and image sharing
Unlock the power of AI from point‑of‑read to point‑of‑care through a single, data‑driven platform.
Radiology performance and analytics
Deliver actionable insights to improve clinical and financial performance.