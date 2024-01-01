Automate tasks with Dragon Medical One

Automate tasks that take too long
Capture clinical notes and navigate systems with ease so you can give patients the time and attention they deserve. Get started now with Dragon Medical One, the most widely used and trusted speech recognition solution for healthcare.
Real-world use case
Quick and easy note creation
See how Dragon Medical One robust voice capabilities like AutoTexts and natural language commands can save you time and eliminate repetitive data entry.
See Dragon Medical One in action
View our short on-demand demo and explore how to go beyond dictation with Dragon Medical One.View demo
Benefits
There's a cure for time‑consuming documentation challenges
Cut documentation time in half with next–level speech recognition that enables clinicians to use their voice to capture documentation, navigate the EHR, and automate repetitive tasks.
Save time by using natural language voice commands to format, edit, and navigate notes—handsfree.
Eliminate repetitive data entry by populating commonly used content and information with simple voice commands.
Take the hassle out of documenting clinical notes with custom vocabularies, templates, and shortcuts.
Ranked #1 Best in KLAS for 4 consecutive years
Named Best in KLAS: Software & Services award for 4 consecutive years, 2021‑2024, Dragon Medical One is secure, trusted, and proven.
Resources
Data sheets
-
Dragon Medical One(pdf. Open a new window)
Capture the complete patient story naturally and efficiently.
-
PowerMic Mobile(pdf. Open a new window)
Give clinicians the freedom to complete clinical documentation using a smartphone as a wireless microphone.
-
PowerMic 4(pdf. Open a new window)
Boost clinician productivity with Nuance PowerMic 4 ergonomic control of dictation functions and on-screen field navigation.
Infographics
-
Getting started is easy on Dragon Medical One(pdf. Open a new window)
Conquer the clicks with advanced speech recognition that delivers a more productive, personalized documentation experience before, during, and after the patient visit
-
Do more with Dragon Medical One(Open a new window)
7 ways to help improve your clinic day with advanced speech recognition.
-
Do more with Dragon(pdf. Open a new window)
7 ways to achieve work-life balance in your clinic with Dragon Medical One for ambulatory practices.
Case study
-
Temple Health saves over 3,600 hours a month with speech‑enabled EHR
Increased training and adoption of Dragon Medical One dictation and voice command use has created significant time savings for Temple Health’s clinicians.
-
Forsyth Foot & Ankle Associates improves the clinician experience(pdf. Open a new window)
Significant time savings, an improved quality of life for clinicians, and a streamlined patient experience with Dragon Medical One.