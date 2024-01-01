Streamline your workflow with Dragon Medical One

Work with your workflow
Document anytime, anywhere with a portable solution that flexes to your every need. Get started now with Dragon Medical One, the most widely used and trusted speech recognition solution for healthcare.
Real-world use case
Go beyond dictation
See how Dragon Medical One takes the monotony out of tedious, repetitive tasks with integrated voice skills that promote a handsfree, efficient approach to documenting patient care.
See Dragon Medical One in action
View our short on-demand demo and explore how to go beyond dictation with Dragon Medical One.View demo
Benefits
Make documentation quick and easy
Conquer the clicks and move beyond the keyboard with advanced speech recognition that cuts documentation time in half.
Make note taking less tedious by automating repetitive tasks and completing actions using your voice.
Save time by populating common content and standard templates— simply by speaking.
Streamline work by creating content with speech—3x faster than typing and 99% accuracy from the start.
Ranked #1 Best in KLAS for 4 consecutive years
Named Best in KLAS: Software & Services award for 4 consecutive years, 2021‑2024, Dragon Medical One is secure, trusted, and proven.
Resources
Data sheets
Dragon Medical One(pdf. Open a new window)
Capture the complete patient story naturally and efficiently.
PowerMic Mobile(pdf. Open a new window)
Give clinicians the freedom to complete clinical documentation using a smartphone as a wireless microphone.
PowerMic 4(pdf. Open a new window)
Boost clinician productivity with Nuance PowerMic 4 ergonomic control of dictation functions and on-screen field navigation.
Infographics
Getting started is easy on Dragon Medical One(pdf. Open a new window)
Conquer the clicks with advanced speech recognition that delivers a more productive, personalized documentation experience before, during, and after the patient visit
Do more with Dragon Medical One(Open a new window)
7 ways to help improve your clinic day with advanced speech recognition.
Do more with Dragon(pdf. Open a new window)
7 ways to achieve work-life balance in your clinic with Dragon Medical One for ambulatory practices.
Case study
Temple Health saves over 3,600 hours a month with speech‑enabled EHR
Increased training and adoption of Dragon Medical One dictation and voice command use has created significant time savings for Temple Health’s clinicians.
Forsyth Foot & Ankle Associates improves the clinician experience(pdf. Open a new window)
Significant time savings, an improved quality of life for clinicians, and a streamlined patient experience with Dragon Medical One.