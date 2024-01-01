Optimize your CDI program
We meet you where you are in your CDI journey, with AI‑driven documentation integrity solutions that meet your needs. In‑workflow intelligence keeps the patient at the center of the story, supporting quality outcomes and appropriate reimbursement.
Combat CDI challenges
Achieving your quality goals with limited CDI resources can be a challenge. Learn how AI‑driven technology can help.
Where to start (Play a video)
Explore how CDE One streamlines your existing CDI processes and optimizes productivity.
Centralizing information (Play a video)
Explore how to reduce time spent researching with access to documentation opportunities, clinical evidence, and reference material in one convenient place.
Achieving quality goals (Play a video)
Explore how CDE One augments your existing CDI program to improve quality outcomes.
Managing length of stay (Play a video)
Explore how organizations can better manage length of stay to positively impact patient outcomes and the bottom line.
Gaining more insight into CDI performance (Play a video)
Explore how organizations use advanced CDE One analytics to measure performance and amplify impact.
Benefits
Improve CDI team efficiency, collaboration, and impact
Focus on the most impactful cases
With AI‑powered prioritization, CDSs have access to worklists that take the guesswork out of where to start. Documentation opportunities and clinical evidence determine where the greatest improvement opportunities are, driving maximum impact.
Collaborate better
CDE One promotes a better care team experience by fitting within existing workflows. Electronic clarifications allow CDSs to send and manage queries directly from CDE One, while clinicians can access queries from a centralized inbox in their EHR. Responses are automatically displayed in CDE One, promoting streamlined collaboration and faster follow‑up.
Increase confidence
Supported by over 250 clinicians, 4,000 clinical and coding references, and 30 years of experience, CDE One puts proven, clinically‑focused documentation strategies at your fingertips, providing guidance and added assurance in documentation quality.
Maximize program effectiveness
Actionable intelligence with real‑time insights gives you the power to measure success, analyze peer comparisons, and pinpoint opportunities to improve your program.
Drive better quality and patient outcomes
AI for clinical documentation integrity, delivered in the workflows you already use. Hosted on HITRUST CSF‑certified Microsoft Azure for end‑to‑end security, privacy, and compliance.
Delivering documentation excellence in the cloud
Nuance outperforms other CDI vendors
Discover why KLAS recognizes Nuance as the leader in driving customer efficiency, outcomes, and overall satisfaction.
#1 AI Powered and Cloud Based Provider from Black Book
Nuance ranked #1 in 2022 for its leadership in CDI for the ninth consecutive year.
Features
Flexibility to adopt just what you need—and nothing you don’t
Nuance can tailor your program to fit your current needs and future aspirations.
Prioritized worklists
Pinpoint opportunities for improvement faster. Real‑time updates identify charts with the greatest financial/quality impact opportunities and reduce your exposure to post‑bill audits.
Evidence‑based content
Reduce time spent researching clarifications with access to codebooks, coding clinics, and over 750 proven clinical strategies—all in one place.
CDS Assistant
Quickly find the source of clinical evidence in the patient record. A centralized, integrated CDS Assistant offers transparency into clinical findings, diagnoses, and procedures.
Focus on principal diagnoses capture
Go beyond missing CC/MCCs to accurately reflect the patient’s Severity of Illness and Risk of Mortality.
Denials management
Reduce denials due to missing information through the use of clinical strategies and visibility into all clinical evidence.
Worksheet templates
With worksheet templates, CDSs can better organize patient information to increase the speed of collaboration and follow‑up. Worksheets feature a customizable scratchpad to support compliant clarifications.
Proactive query management
With a customizable worklist, CDSs have visibility into the current state of outstanding queries to prioritize and proactively manage responses across medical staff and accurately reflect provider metrics.
Visibility into DRG impact
Use the AI‑sourced possible DRG, code search, and MS and APR‑DRG calculations to see the real‑time impact on reimbursement as the DRG is refined by the CDS.
Pre and post‑discharge review
Double‑check before billing with additional prioritization logic for your worklist. Capture all CC/MCCs and identify cases that have exceeded their LOS.
Advanced analytics
Out‑of‑the‑box reporting provides encounter‑level, facility‑level, and enterprise‑wide insight into overall program performance and peer benchmark comparisons.
CDI and Coding reconciliation
Ensure your CDSs and Coders are collaborating and proactively reconciling cases so that all concurrent queries are taken into consideration and codes are billed appropriately.
Better experience for your team
89%
Agree CDE One is easy to use
9of10
Agree CDE One increases productivity
94%
Agree the resources in CDE One support professional development
Video testimonials
Geneva General Hospital achieves 100% case coverage with CDE One (Play a video)
Laura Kushner, Clinical Documentation Specialist, shares how Nuance CDE One has enhanced the efficiency and impact of Geneva General Hospital’s CDI team.
Driving sustainable outcomes at TriHealth through Nuance clinical documentation excellence solutions (Play a video)
Sharon Krug, Clinical Documentation System Manager at TriHealth, shares how Nuance’s industry-leading approach to clinical documentation excellence helped build a solid CDI program at her facility.
Northside Hospital takes their CDI program further with Nuance CDE One (Play a video)
Christopher Thuer, CDI Manager at Northside Hospital, discusses how CDE One cuts down on time consuming and manual tasks with valuable analytics, prioritization, and productivity tools.
TriHealth improves care team collaboration with Nuance clinical documentation excellence solutions (Play a video)
Melissa Watkins, Clinical Documentation Specialist at TriHealth, shares how Nuance CDE One has enabled real-time medical record review so the entire care team is more efficient, improving patient care decisions and outcomes.
Resources
Case studies
- Learn how Geneva General Hospital achieves 100% case coverage and amplifies outcomes with Nuance CDE One (pdf. Open a new window)
- Halifax Health deploys Nuance AI-powered solutions as part of its digital hospital strategy(pdf. Open a new window)
- Baptist Health: Unique CDI staffing model improves physician engagement, patient quality care; boosts CMI(pdf. Open a new window)
What's Next blogs
- 3 Strategies for Doing More with Less(Open a new window)
- Six ways your CDI technology should be working with you(Open a new window)
- Using Encounter Prioritization to Solve Critical CDI Challenges(Open a new window)
- How AI-driven CDI programs give people more of what we need most: time(Open a new window)