Spend less time on clinical notes with Dragon Medical One

Make note taking less tedious
Take the monotony out of repetitive tasks with custom voice skills that enrich your workflow experience. Get started now with Dragon Medical One, the most widely used and trusted speech recognition solution for healthcare.
Real-world use case
Better, more efficient documentation
Haleem Mohammed, MD, of Leon Medical Centers, shares how Dragon Medical One helps him create detailed clinical documentation without time–consuming effort.
See Dragon Medical One in action
View our short on-demand demo and explore how to go beyond dictation with Dragon Medical One.View demo
Benefits
Automate the tasks that hold you back
Conquer the clicks and move beyond the keyboard with advanced speech recognition that delivers a more productive, personalized documentation experience before, during, and after the patient visit.
Ease your interaction with the computer by using natural language commands to perform actions and navigate notes—handsfree.
Minimize the time you spend capturing, editing, and correcting notes with unparalleled accuracy and built-in commands.
Cut repetitive tasks and enrich your workflow experience by populating standard, common content with a voice command.
Ranked #1 Best in KLAS for 4 consecutive years
Named Best in KLAS: Software & Services award for 4 consecutive years, 2021‑2024, Dragon Medical One is secure, trusted, and proven.
Resources
Data sheets
-
Dragon Medical One(pdf. Open a new window)
Capture the complete patient story naturally and efficiently.
-
PowerMic Mobile(pdf. Open a new window)
Give clinicians the freedom to complete clinical documentation using a smartphone as a wireless microphone.
-
PowerMic 4(pdf. Open a new window)
Boost clinician productivity with Nuance PowerMic 4 ergonomic control of dictation functions and on-screen field navigation.
Infographics
-
Getting started is easy on Dragon Medical One(pdf. Open a new window)
Conquer the clicks with advanced speech recognition that delivers a more productive, personalized documentation experience before, during, and after the patient visit
-
Do more with Dragon Medical One(Open a new window)
7 ways to help improve your clinic day with advanced speech recognition.
-
Do more with Dragon(pdf. Open a new window)
7 ways to achieve work-life balance in your clinic with Dragon Medical One for ambulatory practices.
Case study
-
Temple Health saves over 3,600 hours a month with speech‑enabled EHR
Increased training and adoption of Dragon Medical One dictation and voice command use has created significant time savings for Temple Health’s clinicians.
-
Forsyth Foot & Ankle Associates improves the clinician experience(pdf. Open a new window)
Significant time savings, an improved quality of life for clinicians, and a streamlined patient experience with Dragon Medical One.