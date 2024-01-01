Amplifying your ability to help others
Build your future with outcomes-focused AI
Together we bring industry‑leading AI and deep vertical expertise to address your biggest challenges and accelerate business results. From proven healthcare solutions to secure customer engagement solutions, we’re here to help accelerate your digital transformation.
Intelligent solutions.
Transformative outcomes.
Healthcare
Transform patient care with AI‑powered solutions for clinicians, radiologists, and hospitals.Reimagine healthcare
Dragon Medical One
Cloud‑based speech recognition that provides a consistent and personalised clinical documentation experience regardless of physical location.Increase efficiency
PowerMic
Allows clinicians use their smartphone as a secure wireless microphone—turning virtually any workstation into a dictation station.Improve flexibility
Let’s transform business as usual
From revolutionizing the doctor-patient relationship to reinventing the way brands connect with their customers, Nuance technology helps organizations all over the world push the boundaries of what’s possible.
healthcare organizations worldwide use Nuance
of Fortune 100 partner with Nuance
of US radiologists use Nuance
healthcare organizations worldwide use Nuance
of Fortune 100 partner with Nuance
of US radiologists use Nuance
Sourced by Nuance September 2022