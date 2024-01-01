Amplifying your ability to help others

Nuance AI solutions transform the way we work, connect, and interact with each other to advance the effectiveness of your organisation and further your positive impact on the world.
Microsoft-Nuance-logo

Build your future with outcomes-focused AI

Together we bring industry‑leading AI and deep vertical expertise to address your biggest challenges and accelerate business results. From proven healthcare solutions to secure customer engagement solutions, we’re here to help accelerate your digital transformation.

Intelligent solutions. Transformative outcomes.

Healthcare

Transform patient care with AI‑powered solutions for physicians, radiologists, and hospitals.

Reimagine healthcare

Dragon productivity

Boost productivity with speech recognition solutions that help you do what you do, even faster.

Maximize efficiency

Let’s transform business as usual

From revolutionizing the doctor-patient relationship to reinventing the way brands connect with their customers, Nuance technology helps organizations all over the world push the boundaries of what’s possible.
10k

healthcare organizations worldwide use Nuance

75%

of Fortune 100 partner with Nuance

80%

  of US radiologists use Nuance

Sourced by Nuance September 2022

AI is in our DNA

Nuance created the voice recognition space more than 20 years ago and has been building deep domain expertise across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, retail, and government ever since. Our AI‑powered solutions amplify human intelligence, deliver meaningful outcomes, and empower a smarter, more connected world.
