Amplifying your ability to help others
Nuance AI solutions transform the way we work, connect, and interact with each other to advance the effectiveness of your organisation and further your positive impact on the world.
Build your future with outcomes-focused AI
Together we bring industry‑leading AI and deep vertical expertise to address your biggest challenges and accelerate business results. From proven healthcare solutions to secure customer engagement solutions, we’re here to help accelerate your digital transformation.
Intelligent solutions. Transformative outcomes.
Healthcare
Transform patient care with AI‑powered solutions for physicians, radiologists, and hospitals.Reimagine healthcare
Dragon productivity
Boost productivity with speech recognition solutions that help you do what you do, even faster.Maximize efficiency
Let’s transform business as usual
From revolutionizing the doctor-patient relationship to reinventing the way brands connect with their customers, Nuance technology helps organizations all over the world push the boundaries of what’s possible.
10k
healthcare organizations worldwide use Nuance
75%
of Fortune 100 partner with Nuance
80%
of US radiologists use Nuance
10k
healthcare organizations worldwide use Nuance
75%
of Fortune 100 partner with Nuance
80%
of US radiologists use Nuance
Sourced by Nuance September 2022