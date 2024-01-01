Virtual series
Home for dinner
Discover how to improve efficiency with our comprehensive suite of diagnostic solutions—saving you time at work, so you can be home for dinner—or whatever matters most.
Join an upcoming demo to learn more. Attendees will receive a meal kit!*
Why choose Microsoft + Nuance as your technology partner?
We deliver intelligence‑infused automation and clinical insight into the radiology workflow through a single platform—providing solutions for today and a foundation for the future.
Connect point‑of‑read to point‑of‑care with one data‑driven platform (Play a video)
Reza Forghani, MD, PhD, shares the AI strategy at University of Florida Health, radiology’s role in this effort, and how Nuance Precision Imaging Network helps deliver value across the organization.
Harness the strongest, most widely‑used network to deliver better care (Play a video)
Chivonne Harrigal, MD, Personalized Imaging Consultants, discusses how Nuance’s technology and partnership are streamlining the imaging workflow to help increase patient care coordination and accelerate cancer treatment.
PowerScribe One
Revolutionize the reading experience
With a modern design and AI‑powered workflow, PowerScribe One allows radiologists to generate and communicate high‑quality, consistent reports—and get more done in less time.
Transform the radiology reading experience(pdf. Open a new window)
View the data sheet to explore how PowerScribe One AI‑powered workflow helps reduce burnout, increase efficiency, and improve patient outcomes.
Memorial Health System empowers radiologists with PowerScribe One(pdf. Open a new window)
Griff Van Dusen, PACS Administrator at Memorial Health System, describes how cloud speech and other advanced capabilities in PowerScribe One enable the radiology team to get more done in less time.
PowerScribe Workflow Orchestration
Modernize your workflow
PowerScribe Workflow Orchestration is a flexible, vendor‑neutral radiology workflow platform that connects disparate systems, eliminates workflow inefficiencies, and prioritizes patient care based on what matters most.
Driving efficiency and prioritizing patient care(pdf. Open a new window)
Access the data sheet to explore how to optimize workflow and balance workloads to help radiologists improve outcomes.
Go beyond the worklist (Play a video)
Marla B. K. Sammer, MD, shares how PowerScribe Workflow Orchestration is helping Texas Children’s Hospital achieve their long-term goal of creating an environment where radiologists can thrive.
PowerConnect Communication Solutions
Simplify communication
PowerConnect communication solutions optimize clinical collaboration, eliminate distractions, and bridge communication gaps for improved patient safety and outcomes.
Enhance communication and collaboration(pdf. Open a new window)
Access the data sheet to explore how to optimize efficiencies through a contextually aware platform.
Streamline radiology findings communication (Play a video)
Mark Thompson, Imaging Systems Manager, Premier Health, discusses how PowerConnect Communicator improves physician satisfaction and streamlines radiology findings communication.
PowerScribe Follow-up Manager & PowerScribe Lung Cancer Screening
Ensure follow‑up adherence
Close the loop on patient follow-up and proactively screen and follow high‑risk patients.
Trinity Health Michigan realizes better outcomes with effective follow‑up(pdf. Open a new window)
Learn how PowerScribe Follow‑up Manager and Lung Cancer Screening help close the loop on patient follow‑up at Trinity Health Michigan (formerly Saint Joseph Mercy Health System).
Midstate Radiology Associates improves care team collaboration and patient follow‑up (Play a video)
Katie Bilodeau, Director of Clinical Integrations at Midstate Radiology Associates, shares how PowerScribe Follow‑up Manager enables care team collaboration to drive better care pathways and outcomes.
mPower Clinical Analytics
Gain actionable insights
mPower Clinical Analytics helps radiology organizations uncover insights to drive improvements in clinical, financial, and performance outcomes while facilitating the transition to valued‑based care.
Improved outcomes with mPower Clinical Analytics(pdf. Open a new window)
Access the data sheet to explore how to harness AI, advanced language understanding, and cloud technology for competitive advantage.
Better, safer patient care with Nuance diagnostic solutions (Play a video)
Juan Jimenez, MD, Associate Medical Director of Radiology at Carle Health System, speaks to the value of Nuance diagnostic solutions in optimizing workflows for improved patient care.
Integrated AI Services
Precision Imaging Network
Enable a complete, end‑to‑end AI experience within your existing radiology workflow. Seamlessly contract and deploy AI services and provide a single point of access to essential data that enables precision medicine.
Unlock the power of AI from point‑of‑read to point‑of‑care(pdf. Open a new window)
The Nuance Precision Imaging Network™ (PIN) was created to deliver more value to all imaging stakeholders through seamless hosting, integration, and management of partner AI services using a single data‑driven platform.
Collaborating to elevate the role of radiology in healthcare
View the on‑demand webinar to hear about the untapped potential of radiology to support value‑based care initiatives with Nuance and Covera Health.
See what you can do with Microsoft + Nuance
Complete the form and we’ll contact you to schedule a time that works best.