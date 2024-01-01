Company accessibility

Accessibility at Nuance

Nuance is committed to revolutionizing access to technology for people living with disabilities—impacting employment and quality of life for more than a billion people in the world. We understand the power of technology, and that is why we continue to innovate, create, and design in a way that gives everyone the ability to achieve more.



Our ongoing accessibility effort works towards conforming to the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1 (w3.org), levels A and AA. These guidelines not only help make our products accessible to users with sensory, cognitive and mobility disabilities, but ultimately to all users, regardless of ability.

We welcome your comments on how to improve accessibility for users with disabilities.



We create Accessibility Conformance Reports (ACRs) to document each product’s conformance to WCAG. The ACR replaces the Voluntary Product Accessibility Template (VPAT) required for Section 508 compliance by the United States Government. Select your product to access the ACR/VPAT in PDF format.