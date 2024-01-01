Company accessibility
In the decades that Nuance has created software products, the world of information technology has changed immeasurably, bringing the power of technology to an increasingly greater percentage of the population.
Accessibility at Nuance
Nuance is committed to revolutionizing access to technology for people living with disabilities—impacting employment and quality of life for more than a billion people in the world. We understand the power of technology, and that is why we continue to innovate, create, and design in a way that gives everyone the ability to achieve more.
Our ongoing accessibility effort works towards conforming to the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1 (w3.org), levels A and AA. These guidelines not only help make our products accessible to users with sensory, cognitive and mobility disabilities, but ultimately to all users, regardless of ability.
We welcome your comments on how to improve accessibility for users with disabilities.
We create Accessibility Conformance Reports (ACRs) to document each product’s conformance to WCAG. The ACR replaces the Voluntary Product Accessibility Template (VPAT) required for Section 508 compliance by the United States Government. Select your product to access the ACR/VPAT in PDF format.
Healthcare solutions
- Nuance CDI(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Medical Network Edition 2.6.2(pdf. Open a new window)
- Nuance Dragon Medical One, Version 5.0(pdf. Open a new window)
- Nuance Management System v5.7(pdf. Open a new window)
- Central Learning(pdf. Open a new window)
- Clintegrity 360 | Facility Coding and Compliance – Nuance Communications(pdf. Open a new window)
- Nuance Speech Software Recognizer Version 11 and Vocalizer version 7(pdf. Open a new window)
- Clintegrity 360 | VA Chart Complete – Nuance Communications(pdf. Open a new window)
- Clintegrity VERA Analyzer(pdf. Open a new window)
More information
For information on Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act, please visit the Department of Justice Section 508 website:
http://www.justice.gov/crt/508/index.php(Open a new window)