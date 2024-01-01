Consumer Health Data Privacy Policy

Why We Collect and Use Consumer Health Data

We collect and use consumer health data for the purposes described in the How we use personal data(Open a new window) section of the privacy statement. Primarily, we collect and use consumer health data as reasonably necessary to provide you with the products you have requested or authorized. This may include delivering and operating the products and their features, personalization of certain product features, ensuring the secure and reliable operation of the products and the systems that support them, troubleshooting and improving the products, and other essential business operations that support the provision of the products (such as analyzing our performance, meeting our legal obligations, developing our workforce, and conducting research and development).

We may use consumer health data for other purposes for which we give you choices and/or obtain your consent as required by law—for example, for advertising or marketing purposes. See the Control of Your Personal Data(Open a new window) section of the privacy statement and the How to Exercise Your Rights section below for more details on the controls and choices you may have.