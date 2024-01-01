Legal notices

Each copy of Dragon is licensed for use by a single user. When you purchase a genuine copy of Dragon, you become a licensed user and have purchased the right to use the software for a specific user. It is against the law to give copies to friends and colleagues or to sell copies of the software to others. The unauthorized copying of software is called piracy.

Each copy of Dragon must be activated prior to use. This helps us to discourage the piracy of our software and protects our customers from the risks of illegal and fake software. In addition to potential viruses, pirated software does not offer the support, warranties and updates received with genuine copies of Dragon. Unfortunately, this process doesn't stop all software piracy. Some people continue to sell fake or illegal copies of Dragon, particularly through Internet storefronts or online auction sites.

Since there are many legitimate online retailers of Dragon, it may be difficult to spot online piracy. Before buying online, be sure to review the company's name, full address and phone number. Inquire about the company's return policy, as well as service and warranty information. Ask directly if the software has been used or installed before. To be sure that you are purchasing a genuine copy of Dragon, we encourage you to buy your products either directly from Nuance or from one of our authorized resellers.

If you mistakenly purchased a pirated copy of Dragon, it is not supported by Nuance as we can’t confirm the quality and full functionality of pirated products. Although Nuance regularly monitors the market for pirated versions of our software to protect our customer base, we can’t be responsible for the activities of those who illegally copy the software. You will need to return the software to its original source.