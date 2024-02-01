Explore our vision for nursing
We’re on a journey to transform the nursing workflow with sophisticated AI to ambiently capture observations and automatically populate flowsheets. Speak naturally at the bedside, reduce cognitive burden, and free more time for patient care.
Nursing in the era of AI
Hear from nurse leaders at Duke University Health System, Northwestern Medicine, and Intermountain Health, who share their insights on how an AI‑powered nursing solution can help transform the nursing workflow and address the industry's biggest challenges.
Video testimonials
Intermountain Health (Play a video)
Becky Fox, Vice President and Chief Clinical Information Officer, shares how AI technology can help revolutionize how nurses work.
Northwestern Medicine (Play a video)
Lea Ann Arnold, Director of Nursing Informatics, discusses the importance of involving nurses in the technology design process.
Duke University Health System (Play a video)
Terry McDonnell, Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Executive, speaks about investing in AI technology to alleviate burden and bring nurses back to the bedside.
Featured resources
On‑demand webinarUsing AI‑driven solutions at the bedside
View our panel discussion with Kathleen McGrow, DNP, MS, RN, PMP, FHIMSS, FAAN and CNIO at Microsoft, Angie Curry, BSN, RN, CCDS Account Executive at Microsoft and Allison Stalla, Client Insights at Microsoft, as we delve into the potential of using AI‑driven solutions for nurses at the bedside.
PodcastUsing AI to help solve today's nursing challenges
During this conversation, Mary Varghese Presti, BSN, MPH: VP, Portfolio Evolution & Incubation at Microsoft shares her insights on nursing's biggest challenges, including staffing shortages, burnout, and rising labor costs.
White paperApplication of AI in nursing—a discussion with Duke University Health System and Intermountain Health
Hear from top clinical leaders at Intermountain Health and Duke University Health System as they share how their systems are embracing new technologies to support nurses while improving operational efficiencies and the patient experience.
PodcastThe challenges and potential benefits of using voice documentation in nursing
During this conversation, Tammy Daniel, DNP, MA, RN, NEA‑BC, Senior Vice President, CNO, Baptist Health and Jessica Liao, Principal Product Manager Nuance, a Microsoft company share their insights on today’s challenges with bedside documentation, and how they see AI helping in the future.