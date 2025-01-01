Company accessibility

Nuance and Section 508

Nuance believes that its products reflect a commitment to universal usability. We are dedicated to improving the accessibility of our products and creating new and better technologies that everyone can use. Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act provides guidance for Nuance as it relates to accessibility standards for the technology we create.



Nuance addresses accessibility of our technology through a product review process that includes considerations of Section 508 guidelines. After reviewing product information against Section 508, Nuance completes a Voluntary Product Accessibility Template (VPAT), which describes how a given product does and does not meet Section 508 standards. To view a VPAT, please select the product from the list below.



Note: These VPATs are in the form of PDF files.