Privacy policies

Transfers to third countries

Whenever Nuance transfers personal information beyond the country of origin, we will do so in accordance with applicable laws. In the context of its European operations, Nuance may transfer Personal Data abroad to other countries in the European Economic Area or to third countries. In reaction to the decision by the Court of Justice of the European Union issued on July 16th 2020, in its Case C‑311/18 Data Protection Commissioner v Facebook Ireland and Maximillian Schrems (called “Schrems II case”) and in furtherance to the Recommendations 01/2020 issued by the European Data Protection Board on measures that supplement transfer tools to ensure compliance with the EU level of protection of personal data, Nuance has evaluated the data transfers necessary for its multinational operations. Nuance will ensure that importers of any Personal Data offer an adequate level of protection, whether through an adequacy decision or appropriate safeguards under Article 46 of the GDPR.

To the extent Personal Data processed by Nuance would be transferred to a country, territory or sector outside the EEA that is not recognized by the European Commission as providing an ‘essentially equivalent´ level of protection to that which exists within the EU, Nuance will rely on EU Standard Contractual Clauses for transfers: (i) between Nuance affiliates, and (ii) to third parties. The EU Standard Contractual Clauses can be viewed on the European Commission’s website here. https://ec.europa.eu/info/law/law-topic/data-protection/international-dimension-data-protection/standard-contractual-clauses-scc_en(Open a new window). As per the guidance of the European Data Protection Board, Nuance has implemented programs to review such data transfers and to employ additional safeguards when appropriate for the data processing required by law and our customer contracts.

With respect to personal data received or transferred, Nuance and its U.S. Subsidiaries are subject to the regulatory enforcement powers of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. In certain situations, we may be required to disclose personal data in response to lawful requests by public authorities, including to meet national security or law enforcement requirements.

Nuance complies with the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework (EU‑U.S. DPF), the UK Extension to the EU‑U.S. DPF, and the Swiss‑U.S. Data Privacy Framework (Swiss‑U.S. DPF) as set forth by the U.S. Department of Commerce. Nuance has certified to the U.S. Department of Commerce that it adheres to the EU‑U.S. Data Privacy Framework Principles (EU‑U.S. DPF Principles) with regard to the processing of personal data received from the European Union in reliance on the EU‑U.S. DPF and from the United Kingdom (and Gibraltar) in reliance on the UK Extension to the EU‑U.S. DPF. Nuance has certified to the U.S. Department of Commerce that it adheres to the Swiss‑U.S. Data Privacy Framework Principles (Swiss‑U.S. DPF Principles) with regard to the processing of personal data received from Switzerland in reliance on the Swiss‑U.S. DPF. In the context of an onward transfer, Nuance has responsibility for the processing of personal data it receives under the DPF and subsequently transfers to a third party acting as an agent on our behalf. Nuance remains liable under the DPF if our agent processes such personal information in a manner inconsistent with the DPF, unless Nuance can prove that we are not responsible for the event giving rise to the damage. If there is any conflict between the terms in this Statement and the EU‑U.S. DPF Principles and/or the Swiss‑U.S. DPF Principles, the Principles shall govern. To learn more about the Data Privacy Framework (DPF) program, and to view our certification, please visit the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Data Privacy Framework website(Open a new window).

If you have a question or complaint related to participation by Nuance in the DPF Frameworks, we encourage you to contact us via our web form(Open a new window). For any complaints related to the DPF Frameworks that Nuance cannot resolve directly, we have chosen to co‑operate with the relevant EU Data Protection Authority, or a panel established by the European data protection authorities, for resolving disputes with EU individuals, the UK Information Commissioner (for UK individuals) and the Swiss Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner (FDPIC) for resolving disputes with Swiss individuals. Please contact us if you’d like us to direct you to your data protection authority contacts. As further explained in the DPF Principles, binding arbitration is available to address residual complaints not resolved by other means. Nuance is subject to the investigatory and enforcement powers of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC).