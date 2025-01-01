Company accessibility
In the decades that Nuance has created software products, the world of information technology has changed immeasurably, bringing the power of technology to an increasingly greater percentage of the population.
Nuance and Section 508
Nuance believes that its products reflect a commitment to universal usability. We are dedicated to improving the accessibility of our products and creating new and better technologies that everyone can use. Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act provides guidance for Nuance as it relates to accessibility standards for the technology we create.
Nuance addresses accessibility of our technology through a product review process that includes considerations of Section 508 guidelines. After reviewing product information against Section 508, Nuance completes a Voluntary Product Accessibility Template (VPAT), which describes how a given product does and does not meet Section 508 standards.
- Nuance CDI(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Medical Network Edition 2.6.2(pdf. Open a new window)
- Nuance Dragon Medical One, Version 5.0(pdf. Open a new window)
- Nuance Intelligent Virtual Assistant (Nina)(pdf. Open a new window)
- Nuance Management System v5.7(pdf. Open a new window)
- Central Learning(pdf. Open a new window)
- Clintegrity 360 | Facility Coding and Compliance – Nuance Communications(pdf. Open a new window)
- Nuance Speech Software Recognizer Version 11 and Vocalizer version 7(pdf. Open a new window)
- Clintegrity 360 | VA Chart Complete – Nuance Communications(pdf. Open a new window)
- Clintegrity VERA Analyzer(pdf. Open a new window)
More information
For information on Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act, please visit the Department of Justice Section 508 website:
https://www.section508.gov(Open a new window)
