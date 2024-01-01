Meaningful interactions require trust
Nuance is reinventing how people connect with technology and each other through AI-powered solutions that are more intelligent and intuitive. We work hard to earn, preserve, and strengthen the trust of our customers at each touchpoint.
Welcome to our trust centre
Privacy
Review the policies and protocols that protect the privacy of the data we handle—and provide our customers with transparency and control.
Security
Learn how our cross‑functional teams identify threats and mitigate risks to maintain data security and the resilience of our systems.
Compliance
Explore the programs and procedures that ensure our organisation complies with all applicable laws and regulations while acting with integrity.
Our trust principles
Nuance is committed to building technology responsibly. It’s how we gain and keep your trust. For us, that means a focus on three core principles:
Transparency
Nuance is transparent about the data we collect, share, and use—so our customers can rely on the products and services they use every day.
Resiliency
Nuance designs, builds, and maintains secure and resilient systems to ensure the confidentiality of data and continuity of business.
Integrity
Nuance acts responsibly and ethically while protecting the privacy of data and respecting the laws and regulations that guide our actions.
Reporting our impact
Our mission is to develop products that drive positive change in the world. Achieving that aim relies on a concept of sustainable development as we seek continuous improvement, maximize the efficiency and effectiveness of our technological solutions, and optimize our impact on the environment, economy, and society.
We developed the ESG Report: Transforming How We Connect to share the progress of our sustainability journey. We invite you to review our strategies, policies, and programs to see how we’ve grown—and where we’re going.
Leading the way
Meet the Nuance team that works every day to keep our business and your data safe and reliable.
See something? Say something.
Use the Nuance Vulnerability Disclosure Program
Our top priority is maintaining the trust and confidence that our customers place in us—and we welcome input from security researchers in detecting potential vulnerabilities. Visit our Vulnerability Disclosure Program (VDP) to learn more about our VDP Policy and how best to disclose vulnerabilities to us.
