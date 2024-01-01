Reporting our impact

Our mission is to develop products that drive positive change in the world. Achieving that aim relies on a concept of sustainable development as we seek continuous improvement, maximize the efficiency and effectiveness of our technological solutions, and optimize our impact on the environment, economy, and society.

We developed the ESG Report: Transforming How We Connect to share the progress of our sustainability journey. We invite you to review our strategies, policies, and programs to see how we’ve grown—and where we’re going.