Meet your new Dragon
Now optimised for Windows 11, Dragon Professional v16 is better for business.
Dragon's powerful dictation solutions empower you to create mission‑critical documentation with speed, detail, and accuracy.
Accelerate productivity and save money for your organisation with flexible, cloud‑hosted speech recognition that integrates seamlessly into enterprise workflows.
Dictate contracts, briefs, and other legal documents 3X faster than typing with cloud‑hosted, legal‑specific speech recognition. Easily deployed across firms of all sizes, with a built‑in legal vocabulary and formatting to integrate directly into legal workflows.
Extend your enterprise‑wide documentation capabilities with professional‑grade mobile dictation that allows you to create, edit, and format documents of any length and share information directly from a mobile device.
Short‑cut repetitive steps and create accurate documentation 3x faster with robust, highly customisable speech recognition. Optimised for Windows 11, v16 increases productivity with an unmatched suite of functionality that cuts costs for individual professionals and large organisations.
Dragon cloud solutions
Our “always latest,” easy to deploy cloud-hosted speech recognition solutions integrate seamlessly into enterprise workflows and are optimised for thin-client and virtualised environments. Securely create mission-critical documentation wherever you are when you extend Dragon Professional Anywhere with Dragon Anywhere Mobile.
Dragon Professional v16
From legal professionals filing briefs to social workers working cases, professionals prefer Dragon speech recognition for its unparalleled speed, accuracy, and specialised vocabulary and features. Now optimised for Windows 11 and backwards compatible with Windows 10, Dragon Professional v16 is taking workplace productivity to the next level.
See how seamless documentation can be with award‑winning speech recognition that knows your business.
Creating critical work documentation has never been easier with voice recognition 3x faster than typing and superior accuracy—no voice profile training required. By capturing information at the speed of thought—and at the point of interaction—busy professionals can reproduce details with specificity and immediacy that may be lost when transcription requires retrospective typing at 40 wpm or less.
All Dragon solutions—locally installed or cloud-hosted—are designed with “table-stakes” security in mind. Whether empowered by the industry-leading security of Microsoft Azure or audited to support gold-standard industry security protocols, Dragon won’t let you down.
Our cloud-hosted solutions ensure the Dragon customisations you create synch across your devices. When used in combination with other cloud-native solutions like Microsoft Office, tasks begun in one location can be finished in another. If you add a unique AutoText in in Dragon Anywhere Mobile, it is synchronised in the Windows client (Dragon Professional Anywhere), so your work keeps pace with your busiest days.
For health and human services professionals that encounter Personal Health Information (PHI) in the course of their jobs, rest assured that our Windows client (Dragon Professional Anywhere) supports HIPAA requirements for security and confidentiality in public sector settings such as social services, employing secure encryption methods throughout the workflow to safeguard all communication, documentation, and data.
Optimised for diverse professions and accessible to everyone, Dragon makes overachievement inevitable.