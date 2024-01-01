Agent Coach - AI-based contact centre coaching

Help your agents serve your customers better

Nuance Agent Coach uses machine learning to monitor calls and digital engagements, and proactively give agents relevant, real‑time information, guidance, and recommendations.

With an AI‑based contact center coach in their corner, agents are equipped to resolve customer inquiries confidently and efficiently, increasing both agent and customer satisfaction. And because Agent Coach continually identifies and recommends best practices, it’s easier to get every agent to perform at their best—increasing CSAT and revenue while reducing agent turnover and contact center costs.