Mix Dashboard – Tools for IVR & chatbots

Mix Dashboard
Use one central view for managing users, access rights, and project versions and deployments. The Mix Dashboard also allows for promotion flows from a sandbox environment to staging and production environments while letting you control multi‑datacenter, multiregional and hybrid deployment models.
Promotion flows
Control project versions by integrating with common version management systems. Define deployment packages, and promote them from a sandbox environment to staging and production environments across multiple regions or data centres. Roll back immediately in case of problems with a new version.
Nuance Mix
See how you can use Nuance Mix to design, develop, test, and maintain conversational AI applications.
Nuance Dialog
Design omnichannel, multilanguage conversational interactions effortlessly, within a single project.
Mix NLU
Understand what your customer means, not just what they say with the power of machine learning.