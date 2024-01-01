Put your brand ahead of the pack
Whether you need a virtual assistant that predicts what shoppers want before they ask, or efficient agents who boost your conversion rate and increase your sale size, Nuance AI for retail solutions can help.
Attract and retain more shoppers
More than half of the world’s largest retailers use Nuance solutions to provide consistent, seamless, and secure retail experiences across voice and digital channels—from the IVR and the contact centre to messaging apps and smart speakers.
Nuance retail solutions are powered by proven AI and advanced biometric security, enabling brands to deliver conversational, personalised customer engagements at scale to increase customer satisfaction and loyalty while reducing costs.
Benefits
Standout conversational experiences. Results that speak for themselves.
Nuance conversational AI solutions power exceptional shopper experiences, from predictive self‑service through a virtual assistant to order status updates.
Enhance customer experiences
Give shoppers the effortless, conversational experiences they expect—in whatever channel they choose—to improve CSAT scores and increase customer acquisition and retention. Deliver personalised engagements and ensure consistent context and branding at every moment of the omnichannel customer journey.
Streamline authentication and prevent fraud
Remove customer effort and support hyper‑personalisation with frictionless, lightning‑fast authentication through voice, behavioural, and conversational biometrics. Protect shoppers and your business with proactive, intelligent fraud prevention that secures every interaction—stopping fraud before it happens.
Improve service and sales
Give agents AI‑based insights and recommendations to serve customers faster and more effectively, and create more valuable cross‑sell and upsell opportunities. Analyse, optimise, and scale intelligent shopper experiences, and expand into new channels to meet customer demand, with AI built on more than 31 billion customer conversations.
Retail chatbot fails
11 reasons they break and how to fix them. Essential advice for designing a new bot or troubleshooting your existing one.
Real‑world business outcomes
30%
reduction in call transfers
80%
CSAT score
85%
of final answers provided by virtual assistant
Better digital retail experiences, faster.
Speed deployment of a superior digital customer experience in as little as four weeks with Nuance Retail Essentials for chatbots and VAs. Using industry‑specific intents and proven experience, this AI‑based platform integrates with your data, enabling brands to provide personalised responses across any channel and the ability to escalate to live chat as needed.Get the data sheet(pdf. Open a new window)