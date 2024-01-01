Dragon enterprise solutions for government

Improve efficiency across your agency

Federal agencies from social services to law enforcement face constant pressure to complete mission-critical tasks quickly, accurately and at minimal cost. In fact, inefficient or burdensome documentation processes can result in missed deadlines, inaccurate documentation, compliance risks and — in the case of law enforcement — delayed criminal proceedings.

That’s why Dragon speech recognition solutions enable government employees to create high-quality documentation 3x faster than typing; automate routine tasks using simple voice commands; and expedite form filing and report creation — all by voice. With Dragon, it’s never been easier to capture the detailed and actionable documentation necessary to government service.