Industries

Let's make overachievement inevitable.
From start-ups to global brands, from passengers to patients, Nuance has spent decades optimising the everyday interactions that reputations are built on. Learn how our specialised AI solutions are evolving user experience in your unique industry.
Healthcare
With health, everyday changes can change everything.
Like the human body, a healthcare organisation can’t be its best unless all of its systems are thriving. That’s why Nuance creates solutions that transform provider and patient experiences across the complete continuum of care. Our comprehensive portfolio of AI-powered innovations drives unmatched clinical, financial and engagement outcomes for more than 10,000 healthcare organisations and 500,000 clinicians worldwide.
Let's make work work better
Education
Both students and teachers appreciate the unprecedented speed and ease of Dragon Speech Recognition for education, which transcribes dictation three times faster than typing, with 99% accuracy.
Legal
Nuance is raising the bar for productivity in legal practices, designing tools that streamline every aspect of documentation for optimal speed, efficiency, client service and overall cost.
Social services
More complete, detailed and consistent case documentation, three times faster: Dragon for social services helps caseworkers deliver accurate reports ASAP so they can focus on serving their clients.