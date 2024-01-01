Mix NLU - Tools for IVR & chatbots

NLU start pack offers include vertical-specific options, such as telco, banking, or utilities as well as generic social intents or chat.

NLU starter packs​

When starting a new project, pick from a set of NLU starter packs with predefined intents and samples to be added to your project. ​

This will give you a head start both with business intents (banking, telco, etc.) and ‘social’ intents (greetings, apologies, emotions, fun questions, and more).