All information, content, and materials, available on this site are for general informational purposes only, and do not amend or supersede the express terms of any agreement, any transaction, or any rights or obligations you may have under applicable law, create any rights or obligations, or otherwise affect your or Nuance’s liabilities and obligations. The content is provided "as is;" with no representations as to whether the materials are applicable to any particular service, jurisdiction or location. For specific information regarding your account, please reference to your agreement with Nuance and Nuance’s privacy policy.