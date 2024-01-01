Put the hold music on hold

Many customers would prefer to resolve their needs on digital channels, when available, rather than call—and none of them want to waste time listening to hold music. But often, they don’t even realise digital is an option.

Nuance Voice‑to‑Digital uses AI‑based self‑service and call deflection capabilities to move callers to digital channels that are less expensive for you and more convenient for your customers.

Advanced Natural Language Understanding (NLU) and transcription transform your IVR into a responsive, proactive channel by accurately capturing caller needs and deflecting them to digital channels for faster resolution and an improved experience.