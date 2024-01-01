Healthcare AI Solutions & Services

Manage your clinical documentation securely with your voice
Easily deploy Dragon Medical One cloud‑based, secure clinical speech recognition across the hospital.
Speech recognition solutions that recognise how you work
Cloud based speech recognition that provides a consistent and personalised clinical documentation experience across solutions, platforms and devices regardless of physical location.
Turns any workstation into a dictation station and gives clinicians the freedom to dictate, edit and navigate the EPR using their smartphone as a secure wireless microphone.
Enhances productivity and provides ergonomic control of both standard dictation and speech recognition functions.
Realise the return on digital investments, accelerate the uptake and adoption of the EPR, and enable your clinicians to go digital.
Save valuable time, improve the patient experience and reduce the burden of administration.
Simplify the clinical documentation process spending less time on paperwork and more time with patients.
Capture the patient story quickly, accurately and naturally and free up more time for patient care.
Interpret and create diagnostic imaging reports faster and more accurately than ever before.
Reduce the administration burden, speed up report turnaround and improve data quality.
Digitise your notes, in line with the ‘digital’ work stream of the AHPs into Action framework.
Boost the quality of healthcare documentation, improving the quality of care for patients.
Used by 90% of hospitals and 10,000 healthcare organisations worldwide, our AI powered solutions capture 300 million patient stories each year. We help unburden clinicians, radiologists and care teams with efficient new ways to capture clinical information, applying real-time intelligence for better decision making across the continuum of care.
How we help
Spend 50% less time on documentation, capture the complete patient story, and ensure care quality. The patient story is always First Time Right with AI powered technology that amplifies efficiency, reduces cost, and improves the quality of clinical documentation. Free care teams from rework, recall, repeat. Elevate your outcomes by getting it right the first time.
As a pioneer in speech-enabled virtual assistants and CAPD, Nuance devotes $300M annually to R&D. We guarantee 99.95% cloud speech uptime with ISO 27001 certification and GDPR compliance.
4 out of 5 healthcare organisations in the US rely on Nuance. Our 200+ healthcare IT partnerships include 150+ embedded solutions.
With 750+ proven clinical strategies and 25 years of CDI experience, we operate 3B lines of medical transcription and process nearly 300M minutes of real-time speech recognition annually.