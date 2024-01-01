Nuance site map
- Newsroom
- Press releases
- Earning Releases
- Press releases
- Company policies
- Get in touch with Nuance
- For partners
- Engage us
- Terms and conditions
- Data processing Agreement
- Data processing details
- Technical and organizational measures
- Sub-processor list
- EU standard contractual clauses
- Technical and organizational measures
- Sub-processors
- Data processing details
- Data processing details
- Sub-processors
- Data processing details
- Technical and organizational measures
- Sub-processors
- Argentina standard contractual clauses
- EU standard contractual clauses - Processor to Processor
- EU standard contractual clauses - Controller to Processor
- UK Addendum
- Data processing details
- Sub-processor list
- Technical and organizational measures
- Data processing Agreement
- Data processing terms
- Data processing terms
- Data processing terms
- Business Associate Agreement
- Service data processing agreement
- Previous versions
- Business Associate Agreement
- Data processing terms
- Argentina standard contractual clauses
- Data processing details
- Sub-processor list
- EU standard contractual clauses
- Technical and organizational measures
- Service data processing agreement
- Data processing terms
- Data processing details
- Technical and organizational measures
- Sub-processor list
- Distributor data processing agreement
- Service data processing agreement
- Data processing terms
- Data processing details
- Sub-processor list
- Distributor data processing agreement
- Service data processing agreement
- Technical and organizational measures
- Distributor data processing agreement
- Purchasing general terms and conditions
- Data processing Agreement
- Distributor data processing agreement
- Data processing Agreement
- Nuance Trust Center
- Nuance homepage
- Careers at Nuance, a Microsoft Company
- AI Research
- Research publications
- Blind adaptive SIMO acoustic system identification
- Gifsplanation via Latent Shift
- Improving Identification of System-Directed Speech Utterances
- ASVspoof 2019: spoofing countermeasures for the detection of synthesized, converted and replayed speech
- Retrieval-augmented transformer-XL for close-domain dialog generation
- Semi-Supervised Learning with Data Augmentation for end-to-end ASR
- Generating medical reports from patient-doctor conversations using Sequence-to-Sequence Models
- Non-intrusive estimation of speech signal parameters using a frame-based machine learning approach
- Fine-tuning U-Net for ultrasound image segmentation: different layers, different outcomes
- Dyadic speech-based affect recognition using DAMI-P2C parent-child multimodal interaction dataset
- Two stage ultrasound image segmentation using U-Net and test time augmentation
- The Indigenous Languages Technology project at NRC Canada: an empowerment-oriented approach to developing language software
- On the limits of cross-domain generalization in automated X-ray prediction
- Receptive field size as a key design parameter for ultrasound image segmentation with U-Net
- Breast lesion segmentation in ultrasound images with limited annotation data
- Tandem assessment of spoofing countermeasures and Automatic Speaker Verification: fundamentals
- Holistic affect recognition using PaNDA: paralinguistic non-metric dimensional analysis
- A generic human–machine annotation framework based on dynamic cooperative learning
- DeepAAA: clinically applicable and generalizable detection of abdominal aortic aneurysm using deep learning
- DeepAAA: automated detection of abdominal aortic aneurysm using deep learning
- Research publications
- Events
- EHR integrations & partnerships
- Healthcare Insights
- Community and rural hospitals
- for partners
- Nuance Healthcare Support
- Contact us—Healthcare
- Solutions for clinics and practices
- Healthcare Solutions for Veterans Affairs
- Government healthcare
- Security
- Provider Solutions
- Clintegrity Coding and Compliance Solutions and Services
- Workflow Reporting
- Services
- Medical speech recognition solutions
- Diagnostics Solutions
- PowerConnect Communication solutions for radiology
- Nuance Precision Imaging Network – AI-powered cloud platform
- Workflow Reporting
- Radiology Network
- Radilology Performance and Analytics
- Nuance Healthcare Development Platform
- Case Study
- Success story—Dragon Medical One optimizes speech-enabled EHR
- Success story—Dragon Medical One enables efficient, high-quality documentation
- Success story—Dragon Medical One creates more seamless, efficient documentation workflow
- Success story—Dragon Medical One optimizes clinician experience and reduces burnout
- Success story—Dragon Medical One reduces costs and improves clinician satisfaction
- Success story—PowerScribe One’s purpose-built speech recognition improves speed and accuracy
- Success story—PowerShare and PowerScribe One optimize workflow for improved patient care
- Success story—Enabling faster image sharing with PowerShare
- Success story—Dragon Medical One and PowerMic reduce clinician burden
- Success story—PowerShare coordinates patient care across multiple teams
- Success story—PowerShare streamlines workflow for radiologists
- Success story—PowerShare helps improves patient outcomes
- Success story—Revolutionizing reading workflow with PowerScribe One
- Success story—PowerScribe Follow-up Manager improves quality and timeliness of care
- Success story—PowerShare reduces burden on clinicians
- Success story—PowerShare makes image sharing efficient, secure, and safe.
- Success story—PowerShare automates a more efficient workflow for radiologists
- Success story—Enhancing efficiency with Dragon Medical One and Nuance DAX
- Success story—Improving clinical documentation with the Dragon family of solutions.
- Success story—Forsyth Foot & Ankle Associates improves the clinician experience with Dragon Medical One
- Nuance Patient Engagement Solutions
- Dragon AI clinical solutions
- DAX Copilot
- Dragon Medical One
- PowerMic Dictation Microphones
- PowerMic Mobile Wireless Microphone App
- Dragon Anywhere
- Dragon for enterprise
- Industry
- Dragon transcription solutions
- Contact us—Dragon
- Dragon for small business
- Companion apps & peripherals
- Resource library
- dragon support
- Dragon NaturallySpeaking User Documentation