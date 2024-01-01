Background

Carlisle Healthcare is a large GP Practice looking after 38,000 patients across their 5 sites in Carlisle. The team consists of 24 GPs and further support staff.

In May 2021, the Managing Partner at Carlisle Healthcare contacted Nuance’s reseller partner, Crescendo, to learn more about Dragon Medical One speech recognition.

The Business Development Manager at Crescendo gave a live web demonstration of the cloud‑based Dragon Medical One in action within the EMIS Web clinical system.

It was instantly apparent to Carlisle Healthcare’s Managing Partner that this software could save their GPs a significant amount of time, so they decided to trial the software with three of their Partners to see the impact it would have.