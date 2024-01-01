Benefits of speech-enabling EMIS Web with Dragon Medical One
Carlisle Healthcare GP practice is saving time and money by speech‑enabling their EPR.
Saving practitioners significant time
With 38,000 patients and 24 GPs, Carlisle Health looked to Dragon Medical One to streamline their workflow. It was instantly apparent that this software could save their GPs a significant amount of time, so they decided to trial the software with three of their Partners to see the impact it would have.
Challenge
How to save time and money by speech‑enabling the EMIS Web EPR system.
Solution
This large GP Practice took a 30‑day trial of cloud‑based Dragon Medical One with training and support from Nuance’s reseller partner, Crescendo.
Results
By the end of the trial period, Dragon Medical One saved the practice 58 hours overall or 19 hours when compared to transcriptionist. The Practice was so impressed with the results that they went ahead and purchased a further 9 licenses.
Background
Carlisle Healthcare is a large GP Practice looking after 38,000 patients across their 5 sites in Carlisle. The team consists of 24 GPs and further support staff.
In May 2021, the Managing Partner at Carlisle Healthcare contacted Nuance’s reseller partner, Crescendo, to learn more about Dragon Medical One speech recognition.
The Business Development Manager at Crescendo gave a live web demonstration of the cloud‑based Dragon Medical One in action within the EMIS Web clinical system.
It was instantly apparent to Carlisle Healthcare’s Managing Partner that this software could save their GPs a significant amount of time, so they decided to trial the software with three of their Partners to see the impact it would have.
Dragon Medical One is making a big difference to my workload management as I can get through tasks more quickly through not needing to type, and I find it enables me to make more detailed entries in consultations in less time than manually typing.
—Dr Sam Frost
GP, Carlisle Healthcare
The trial
Every Crescendo trial of Dragon Medical One comes with extensive training to make sure the users get the best out of the software. All three Partners received one-to-one training of Dragon Medical One which covered:
- Dictation technique for maximum accuracy
- Use of auto commands and auto texts
- Correcting, editing and use of Dragon commands
- Using Dragon Medical One within EMIS Web
During the trial the GPs had a dedicated Crescendo account manager they were able to contact with any queries about the software and helpline support for any technical issues if required.
58
hours saved over 30‑day trial period
£1,160
in value of time saved over 30‑day trial period
5,568
hours potentially saved for all 24 GPs over 1 year
The results
Following the 30‑day trial, Crescendo compiled a Return‑On‑Investment report of the Dragon Medical One usage from the trial users. Whilst Carlisle expected the results from the trial to be good, the practice was so impressed with the results that they went ahead and purchased a further 9 licenses. Carlisle Healthcare now aims to roll out Dragon Medical One to most if not all of the remaining 13 GPs to maximise time efficiencies across the GP Practice.
Dragon Medical One has enabled our doctors to use dictation to put entries into EMIS Web, write their emails, send tasks and dictate letters. This over the course of time has enabled the doctors to reduce the amount of time that they have used in administration. Those GPs that have really taken to the software and ran with it are saving a significant amount of time.
—Tracey Darrington
Managing Partner,
Carlisle Healthcare
About Crescendo
Crescendo is a leading Provider of Dragon Medical Speech Recognition across the UK, being one of a few Dragon Elite Partners. Crescendo works with hundreds of GP Practices, 40% of the UK’s NHS Community Trusts and have over 1,000 mental health professionals using their solutions. Crescendo is the only Dragon Partner to be both TPP SystmOne & EMIS Web Integration partners and have specialised custom-built “Command Packs” to make the user journey seamless.