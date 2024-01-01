Forward

Enabling the vision of a paperless Emergency Department

This study was conducted with an NHS Foundation Trust with a workforce of around 9,000 providing a range of specialist regional services to 1.5 million people. At this Trust, the healthcare team within the busy and demanding setting of the Emergency Department (ED) also had a burgeoning volume of clinical documentation accompanying each patient’s assessment and treatment. This was potentially slowing the flow of patients through the department as well as increasing pressure on clinical staff.

The Trust recognised the importance of complete, accurate and timely documentation to support the patient care journey and had introduced an electronic patient record (EPR) system to improve and streamline delivery of care. The ED implemented the EMIS Symphony EPR, but this meant clinicians, who had previously handwritten or used traditional dictation to create patient notes, were now limited to typing notes directly into the EPR.

The ED team was already working to maximum capacity, so the Trust sought a solution to ease and speed both structured and unstructured (narrative) data entry into the EPR, reduce the overall documentation burden and enable the clinical team to stay focused on patient care. The Trust chose to implement Dragon Medical speech recognition software from Nuance, integrated into the EMIS Symphony EPR.

The goal with Dragon Medical speech recognition was to enable doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals to input records in real‑time simply using their voice. The following study, commissioned by Nuance, analyses the impact of Dragon Medical speech recognition in the ED. This study provides a snapshot of the documentation challenges and the benefits of the speech recognition deployment as perceived by the Trust’s clinicians.