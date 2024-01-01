Why clinical speech recognition in the cloud?

Paul Adams, Head of Clinical Information Systems explains why Homerton opted for a managed software service solution delivered via secure cloud rather than one which the Homerton team runs from their own data centre.

“We’ve invested in the latest proven technology. The Dragon Medical One speech recognition engine, utilising artificial intelligence, is super‑fast and accurate, making life for our clinicians easier.

We had questions about patient data privacy and security and 24x7 availability of the application for our clinicians for software delivered from a hosted cloud. Once these questions had been answered, a cloud solution enabled Homerton to focus on delivering new workflows and continuous improvement for users rather than the day‑to‑day operation of the software.

Dragon Medical One directly integrated into the EPR system supports our paper‑lite and transformation strategies. The roll‑out of Dragon Medical One to our clinicians is quick and simple and limited only to the speed at which we can introduce clinicians and their teams to the new ways of paperless working. Because Dragon Medical One is delivered via the cloud it offers much more flexibility. The voice profile for each user follows them wherever they work using any desktop or laptop PC. This means that we do not need to worry about any changes we want to make to the location of our clinicians and services.

We’ve seen considerable month‑on‑month cost savings as we replace our transcription services with real‑time speech recognition. We have also saved expenditure by not having to invest in additional hardware or recruit scarce and expensive technical resources to run the software day to day.

We want to ensure that our investment is for the long term and remains current. Via the cloud we will get continuous updates and our clinicians will have instant access to and can take advantage of new features and enhancements as soon as they are released.”

—Paul Adams

Head of Clinical Information Systems