Successful implementation means better patient care

The successful implementation of the programme saw the Trust exceed its targets in less than a year. By targeting those clinicians who used outsourcing the most, the Trust was able to quickly reduce costs and show the usefulness and effectiveness of the system.

The software is deployed in 26 clinical specialties including haemotology, trauma and orthopaedics. From February to December 2019, the spend on outsourcing was £564,985, which reduced to £111,541 between January 2020 and November 2020. Over a five‑year period, the Trust is predicted to make £2.3M in savings as a conservative estimate.

In 2020, clinicians dictated over five million lines of text using Dragon Medical One. Andrew Barker, IT Director at the Trust says: “That’s a marked increase on the number of lines that our transcription agency could handle. We have freed up financial resources that can be invested in other areas of the Trust, especially for teams that are delivering direct patient care.”

While the target was 70% of Trust staff to be using the system within a year, 100 per cent of targeted staff have taken it on with more than 500 licences being issued and in use.

Some specialties such as Neonatology found that nurses were easily able to integrate speech recognition into their documentation flow, even though not included in the original implementation scope. This helped to roll out the programme more broadly across the Trust.