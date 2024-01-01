Benefits of moving speech recognition from on‑premise to cloud
Dragon Medical One significantly improves workflow efficiency.
Upgrading their clinical speech recognition software to cloud‑based
RA Medical Ltd approached Nuance's reseller partner, VoicePower, to discuss upgrading their clinical speech recognition software to cloud‑based, Dragon Medical One.
Challenge
To upgrade RA Medical Ltd from Dragon Medical Practice Edition to cloud‑based Dragon Medical One and increasing mobility/flexibility of where speech recognition is used.
Solution
Nuance reseller partner, VoicePower, provided RA Medical Ltd. with advice and supported the installation of cloud‑based Dragon Medical One at the practice.
Results
RA Medical Ltd. said the swap from Dragon Medical Practice Edition to Dragon Medical One was seamless. They have found Dragon Medical One to be significantly more accurate and quicker than the older ‘on‑premise’ version. It also delivers more flexibility and can be used remotely, away from the office.
The team and I were of the opinion that a cloud‑based system [Dragon Medical One] would be more user friendly and efficient.
—Roger Atkins
RA Medical Ltd
Background
Professor Roger Atkins of RA Medical Ltd, a medicolegal report specialist based in Bristol, had been using Dragon Medical Practice Edition for five years to complete his clinical reporting. Dragon Medical speech recognition software is an integral part of his organisation which has three employees and processes approximately 150 new reports a year.
RA Medical Ltd approached Nuance’s reseller partner, VoicePower, to discuss upgrading their clinical speech recognition software to cloud‑based, Dragon Medical One. Migrating to cloud means software is no longer locally installed—significantly reducing burden on local IT hardware and support as well as increasing security and accessibility. This switch is aligned with the NHS ‘Cloud First’ strategy—which means digital services should move to the cloud (hosted in the UK) ‘unless there is a clear reason not to do so’.
My experience was that it had been a complete revolution in my practice, significantly improving my efficiency.
—Roger Atkins
RA Medical Ltd
The solution
VoicePower carried out a routine IT check to make certain that the IT set‑up at RA Medical Ltd was suitable for Dragon Medical One. Installing Dragon Medical One is very quick and easy because it’s a cloud‑based solution, but VoicePower’s technical support team were also on‑hand to support the installation.
An online system like this was always likely to be more user friendly and efficient; however, Dragon Medical One is significantly more accurate and quicker.
—Roger Atkins
RA Medical Ltd
The results
Three months after the upgrade, RA Medical Ltd shared some of the benefits that switching to cloud‑based Dragon Medical One has delivered.
Speaking on his predictions before the swap, Roger explained that his main concern with the Dragon Medical upgrade was how it would perform away from the office, for example when a passenger in a car or at meetings. Roger has since had the opportunity to put his ideas to the test and was pleased to say: “I have used it in a car, and it works very well with a 4G dongle, only cutting out rarely and very briefly.”
Summarising his whole experience, Roger says:
“I use it for dictation, and it significantly improves my efficiency, the accuracy is my favourite aspect of the technology.”
The swap was seamless and VoicePower’s support throughout was very good.
—Roger Atkins
RA Medical Ltd
About VoicePower
VoicePower is an independent supplier of speech recognition software and digital dictation solutions. They offer a professional service dedicated to applying the right solution to your organisation to make significant differences to dictation productivity, accessibility and document creation. VoicePower has been a Nuance Premier Partner for many years and works closely with its clients to implement, support and guarantee maximum return on investment with Dragon speech recognition.