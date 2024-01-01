The results

Three months after the upgrade, RA Medical Ltd shared some of the benefits that switching to cloud‑based Dragon Medical One has delivered.

Speaking on his predictions before the swap, Roger explained that his main concern with the Dragon Medical upgrade was how it would perform away from the office, for example when a passenger in a car or at meetings. Roger has since had the opportunity to put his ideas to the test and was pleased to say: “I have used it in a car, and it works very well with a 4G dongle, only cutting out rarely and very briefly.”

Summarising his whole experience, Roger says:

“I use it for dictation, and it significantly improves my efficiency, the accuracy is my favourite aspect of the technology.”