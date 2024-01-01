Background

Worcestershire Health and Care NHS Trust (Worcester) is the main provider of community and mental health services across Worcestershire employing more than 3500 clinical and non‑ clinical staff. It delivers a diverse range of services from over 100 sites and in a variety of settings: people’s homes, schools, community centres, and in-patient facilities and five community hospitals. With 26,000 recorded patient contacts per week Worcester provides services for people across all age groups from Health Visitor services for newborn babies and their families through to services which support older people with complex health and social care needs.





Global Digital Exemplar

Worcester is also one of seven mental health trusts chosen as a Global Digital Exemplar (GDE); NHS England’s flagship digital initiative, prioritising funding for the most digitally advanced trusts. A GDE is an internationally recognised NHS provider delivering exceptional care, efficiently, through the use of world‑class digital technology and information. Exemplars will share their learning and experiences to enable other trusts to follow in their footsteps as quickly and effectively as possible. NHS England is currently supporting GDE’s through funding and international partnership opportunities to establish proven models that can be rolled out across the NHS more broadly. In some cases, this will be sharing software or a common IT team. Others will adopt standard methodologies and processes.





Enhancing mobile working

Worcester’s GDE digital and technology investments will improve working practices for staff and front‑line care for patients. These investments have focused on better access to patient records by enabling mobile access to the patient record system so that community and mental health teams can update patient records and other clinical documentation on‑the‑go and without needing to return to the office.

Recently Worcester applied for and won funding to equip the healthcare workforce with an easy‑to‑use tool to support remote working, reduce clinical documentation workload, eliminate the backlog of reporting associated with detailed patient records and replace legacy, slow analogue dictation workflows with the goal of freeing up healthcare workers to focus on patient care.

To achieve this, Worcester have invested in 200 licenses of Dragon Medical One and Bluetooth/tethered headsets. For the benefit of the community and mental health team including paediatricians, mental health nurses and other allied health professionals (AHPs), the speech recognition software works with the workflow of the OneAdvanced electronic patient record (EPR) used by the Trust and other office productivity tools used to create, for instance, emails and GP letters.