Reduce the burden of clinical documentation with Dragon Medical One

Streamline and simplify the clinical documentation process with conversational AI workflow assistant and documentation companion.

Document care from anywhere
 

Use the PowerMic Mobile app for Dragon Medical One on your smartphone
Maximise the value of your EPR
 

Transforming the clinical documentation experience

Acute Hospitals

Accelerate digitisation, improve the quality of clinical notes, reduce document turnaround times, eliminate transcription costs.

Mental Health/Community

Accelerate uptake and adoption of the EPR, unburden clinicians of administrative tasks, remove admin backlogs.

General Practice

Capture comprehensive patient notes more efficiently and free up the time GPs spend on administration.

Allied Health Professionals

Clear admin backlogs with a more accurate, rapid, and efficient way to capture the complete patient story.

Radiologists

Interpret and create diagnostic imaging reports faster and more accurately than ever before.

Pathologists

Reduce the administration burden, speed up report turnaround and improve data quality.

Everything you do improves exponentially with Nuance.

Used by 10,000 healthcare organisations and 550,000 clinicians worldwide, our AI‑powered solutions capture 300 million patient stories each year. We help unburden clinicians, radiologists and care teams with efficient new ways to capture clinical information across the continuum of care.

50%

less time spent on clinical documentation.

90%

of clinicians agree that Nuance helps improve the quality of clinical documentation.

96%

of clinicians state that Nuance makes it easier to capture patient stories.
How we help

Transform care with AI‑powered solutions

Dragon Medical One

Spend 50% less time on documentation, capture the complete patient story, and ensure care quality. The patient story is always First Time Right with AI‑powered technology that amplifies efficiency, reduces cost, and improves the quality of clinical documentation. Free care teams from rework, recall, repeat. Elevate your outcomes by getting it right the first time.

Diagnostic solutions

Used by 2 out of 3 radiologists, Nuance technology eliminates the everyday obstacles, interruptions and delays that prevent you from doing your best work. From enhanced follow‑up adherence and recommendation consistency to reduced patient length‑of‑stay, everything improves when each detail is thoroughly seen through.

Professional services

Our professional services team help hospitals identify where the benefits of our speech recognition solutions will be generated and key areas of focus that are most crucial for success. We ensure successful and optimised usage of our solutions within the shortest time possible as well as delivering reporting and analytics, throughout the lifetime of the contract.

From burnout to balance

Learn how AI-powered clinical speech recognition technology is helping to address the problem of clinician burnout.

The impact of clinical speech recognition in the Emergency Department

Dragon Medical One proves transformational for GPs in the COVID-19 pandemic

Benefits of moving Speech Recognition from on-Premise to Cloud

Ready to take your documentation to the next level?

