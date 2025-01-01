Transform your learning environment

With Dragon, students can be free of the keyboard

Education relies on document production as much as ever, but a keyboard is no longer needed. Dragon is easier for students to master, faster to use, and allows their creativity to flow.

Contact us(Open a new window)

Removing barriers

The keyboard can be a barrier to expressing ideas. Let’s remove the barrier.

Creativity

Express ideas with your voice, don’t worry about anything else.

Accessibility

Improve the quality of your writing by thinking far more about what to say.

App connectivity

Control different apps, emails, social media or Google only by voice.

Boost confidence

See ideas on the page at speed to finish essays and notes.

Reduce stress

While increase motivation while you get the work done.

Accuracy

Avoid speeling errors and enjoy doing the job properly and accurately.

Meet our professional productivity solutions

Dragon Professional Anywhere

Accelerate productivity and save money for your organisation with flexible, cloud‑hosted speech recognition that integrates seamlessly into enterprise workflows.

Dragon Professional v16

Short‑cut repetitive steps and create accurate documentation 3x faster with robust, highly customisable speech recognition. Optimised for Windows 11, v16 increases productivity with an unmatched suite of functionality that cuts costs for individual professionals and large organisations.

Dragon Anywhere Mobile

Extend your enterprise‑wide documentation capabilities with professional‑grade mobile dictation that allows you to create, edit, and format documents of any length and share information directly from a mobile device.

What customers are saying about Dragon

We work with

The Open University
WM College
The University of Edinburgh
De Montfort University
Cork Institute of Technology

Dragon empowers students and can be used as an assistive technology.

Contact us(Open a new window)