Manage case work anywhere—simply by speaking
Faster, more flexible voice documentation means more quality time serving children, youth and families.
Improve immediacy and accuracy of reports
Documentation is critical not only for compliance purposes but also for facilitating transfers and research. Replacing the frustrating process of typing with the ability to create reports by voice leads to more complete, detailed and consistent case documentation.
Deliver greater productivity
Dragon can help case workers better manage workloads and assist with the increasing demand for accountability.
Manage communication more effectively
Like most professionals, case workers are bombarded with email every day. By enabling them to compose, send and manage email entirely by voice, Dragon delivers productivity gains so case workers can get more done in any given working day.
Increase job satisfaction
Emerging tools, such as Dragon, can help agencies better support case workers, increase speeds of service delivery and improve worker satisfaction so they can better retain qualified employees.
See Dragon at work
Let Dragon work for you
Speed through documentation
Get fast dictation and high recognition accuracy that continually improves as it adapts to your voice.
Dictate anytime, anywhere
Integrate with the separate, cloud‑based Dragon Anywhere for Android and iOS mobile devices and dictate and edit documents wherever your job takes you.
Short-cut repetitive tasks
Define simple voice commands to short‑cut repetitive processes, speed up document creation and boost your productivity.
Boost efficiency
Add customised words for accurate recognition of the industry terms, acronyms or personal preferences you use every day.
Productivity solutions fluent in what you do
Dragon Professional Anywhere
Accelerate productivity and save money for your organisation with flexible, cloud‑hosted speech recognition that integrates seamlessly into enterprise workflows.
Dragon Professional v16
Short‑cut repetitive steps and create accurate documentation 3x faster with robust, highly customisable speech recognition. Optimised for Windows 11, v16 increases productivity with an unmatched suite of functionality that cuts costs for individual professionals and large organisations.
Improve enterprise mobility
Improve documentation and reporting for your mobile workforce
Empower social workers to keep up with documentation demands, even when they are away from their desk. Easily integrate Nuance's cloud-based, professional‑grade mobile dictation solution, Dragon Anywhere, into your mobile documentation workflow, and enable mobile professionals to complete documentation requirements in real‑time—by voice—via iOS and Android smartphones and tablets.