Speed through documentation

Get fast dictation and high recognition accuracy that continually improves as it adapts to your voice.

Dictate anytime, anywhere

Integrate with the separate, cloud‑based Dragon Anywhere for Android and iOS mobile devices and dictate and edit documents wherever your job takes you.

Short-cut repetitive tasks

Define simple voice commands to short‑cut repetitive processes, speed up document creation and boost your productivity.

Boost efficiency

Add customised words for accurate recognition of the industry terms, acronyms or personal preferences you use every day.