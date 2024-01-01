mPower Clinical Analytics for medical imaging

Measure performance. Demonstrate value.
Easily retrieve actionable information and derive insights from a variety of data sources with mPower Clinical Analytics. This robust, cloud‑based solution will help your team more efficiently and effectively monitor, understand and improve financial and clinical performance.
Benefits
Access actionable insights to optimise radiology performance
As the healthcare environment evolves, so does the role of imaging technology. With mPower Clinical Analytics for radiology, teams have access to actionable insights that can help optimise radiology performance, drive adoption of valuable AI technologies, reduce risk of failed follow-ups, reduce costs, and increase revenues—all while enhancing patient care.
Improve outcomes
Get better visibility into clinical and financial outcomes to monitor, understand, and ultimately improve clinical quality, patient safety, and financial performance.
Boost quality
Avoid common reporting errors. Nuance mPower Clinical Analytics identifies inconsistency that can lead to poor quality reporting.
Enhance follow-up consistency
Drive performance improvement efforts and help ensure patients return for recommended follow ups.
Optimise productivity
Leverage clinical analytics to extract data and build custom data sets to help evaluate algorithms’ relevance and accuracy.
Insights, quality, and performance
mPower Clinical Analytics takes the unstructured radiology report narrative and leverages cloud-powered language understanding algorithms to provide valuable insight. It gives the ability to review reporting versus billing to ensure all radiology exams are reported and are claimed legitimately with Medicare.
On-demand webinar
Optimise radiology performance with mPower Clinical Analytics
Watch our webinar to learn how radiology clinics can improve the quality of care while maximising revenue.
Features
Get a complete picture of your imaging department
Our NLP driven, cloud-based platform delivers meaningful analytics used to profile the organisation performance across relevant metrics. This information helps driving initiatives that make a real difference in the clinical and business outcomes.
Quality analytics and improvement
Drive high quality clinical care and improve patient safety using Nuance mPower Clinical Analytics. Provide a foundation for data-driven practice management, quality improvement, and clinical performance.
Manage metric reporting efficiently
mPower Clinical Analytics gives radiology teams valuable visibility into quality metrics in alignment with Government requirements, recommendations from the RANZCR and hospitals’/clinics’ policies.
Analyse the past—and prepare the future
mPower analyses radiology reports to pinpoint mismatches to implement targeted quality improvement initiatives to minimise medico-legal risk, as well as reduce costly rework that leads to burnout.
Track and communicate follow‑up recommendations
Using proprietary natural language processing, mPower Clinical Analytics automatically extracts follow up recommendations from reports and identifies overdue examinations. Ensuring appropriate follow-up imaging will improve patient outcomes and reduce your liability risk.
Extract measurement data from narrative reports
mPower’ s cloud platform includes expanded AI driven tools that enable quantitative analysis to help reduce delays in care, address over and under imaging and bolster quality improvement efforts.
Integrated solutions
Enhance mPower Clinical Analytics for medical imaging
Add‑on solutions further increase the value of your investment in mPower Clinical Analytics for medical imaging.
PowerScribe One
Bring radiology reporting a new level of consistency and quality with PowerScribe One. Deliver unparalleled levels of workflow efficiency and accuracy to improve disease detection, diagnosis, follow‑up, and treatment.