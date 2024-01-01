PowerScribe One radiology workflow and reporting solution

We have a stroke centre with protocols. Imaging must be done in a certain amount of time, so if that report is delayed, the care is delayed. But having a treasure like PowerScribe One means we can generate the report in seven minutes; we’re saving patients’ brains. If reporting, turnaround time, signing reports, and phone calls are making your reading room inefficient, find the money and do this right away. It will revolutionise your practice.

Joel Mixon, MD

Radiologist

Birmingham Radiological Group-GV

