PowerScribe One radiology workflow and reporting solution

Next‑generation radiology reporting

PowerScribe One's new interface and architecture harness cloud, AI, and structured data to streamline workflow, improve radiologist satisfaction, and enhance patient care.

Benefits

Deliver an unrivalled radiology reporting experience with PowerScribe One

Powerful, AI‑driven capabilities augment and automate your radiology reporting for improved performance. Language understanding and cloud‑hosted speech in Australia provide unparalleled recognition—without local profile training and maintenance.

Increase radiologist satisfaction through streamlined processes that augment and automate the reporting workflow.

Improve productivity and accuracy by auto‑populating reports, reducing errors, and minimising redundancy.

Strengthen follow up consistency and patient care with AI-driven automated clinical guidance and quality checks that drive evidence based clinical decisions.

Reduce fatigue fwith a simplified, modernised look and feel. A new dark/light mode harmonises the reading environment and a better layout making navigation easier.

Boost quality with real‑time clinical intelligence and information access. An automated, in‑line alerts minimise errors and inconsistencies.

Enhance communication across the organisation by intelligently sharing discrete data between systems, users, and platforms.

Features

Numerous capabilities designed for you, to assist you in the reporting workflow

Ambient Mode

Automatically turn free form dictation into organised, structured reports

Smart Assist

View real‑time checklist of alerts and notifications without distracting pop‑ups

Cloud speech

Tuned for radiology improves report accuracy and eliminates profile training and management.

EMR Follow-up

Automate delivery of follow‑up recommendations to EMR and other systems.

Heads Up Display

Keep your eye on images with translucent movable window with key information.

Clinical Guidance

Incorporate real-time, workflow support based on report context.

Quality Check

In-line detection and flagging of report inconsistencies and errors.

Editor Workflow

Send reports to an editor prior to final review and signature if needed.

The Power of One

Harness the latest advances in technology to deliver value

The power of structured data

Continuous learning and context-aware language understanding convert text into structured data to expand interoperability and automate report creation.

The power of AI-driven workflow

Advanced language understanding delivers real-time clinical intelligence and is uniquely integrated into workflow to improve efficiency and throughput, increase accuracy, and ensure consistency.

The power of cloud speech technology

Voice-driven reports with cloud speech tuned for radiology and hosted on Microsoft Azure data centres in Australia. Cloud speech eliminates speech server and maintenance of profiles. Adoption accelerates with no need for local profile as well in maintaining templates and procedure codes.

Complementary solution

Solutions for expanded functionality

Get even more value with analytics and performance solutions.

Radiology Performance and Analytics

Our NLP driven, cloud-based platform delivers meaningful analytics used to profile the organisation’s performance across relevant metrics. This information helps drive initiatives that make a real difference to clinical and business outcomes.

Testimonials

What customers are saying

Achieve unparalleled levels of workflow efficiency, accuracy, and consistency.

