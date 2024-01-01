PowerScribe One radiology workflow and reporting solution

Drive workflow efficiency and reporting accuracy with PowerScribe One
Achieve new levels of accuracy, quality, and performance with PowerScribe One powered by superior cloud speech and clinical language understanding technology.
Next‑generation radiology reporting
PowerScribe One's new interface and architecture harness cloud, AI, and structured data to streamline workflow, improve radiologist satisfaction, and enhance patient care.
Benefits
Deliver an unrivalled radiology reporting experience with PowerScribe One
Powerful, AI‑driven capabilities augment and automate your radiology reporting for improved performance. Language understanding and cloud‑hosted speech in Australia provide unparalleled recognition—without local profile training and maintenance.
Increase radiologist satisfaction through streamlined processes that augment and automate the reporting workflow.
Improve productivity and accuracy by auto‑populating reports, reducing errors, and minimising redundancy.
Strengthen follow up consistency and patient care with AI-driven automated clinical guidance and quality checks that drive evidence based clinical decisions.
Reduce fatigue fwith a simplified, modernised look and feel. A new dark/light mode harmonises the reading environment and a better layout making navigation easier.
Boost quality with real‑time clinical intelligence and information access. An automated, in‑line alerts minimise errors and inconsistencies.
Enhance communication across the organisation by intelligently sharing discrete data between systems, users, and platforms.
Features
Numerous capabilities designed for you, to assist you in the reporting workflow
Ambient Mode
Automatically turn free form dictation into organised, structured reports
Smart Assist
View real‑time checklist of alerts and notifications without distracting pop‑ups
Cloud speech
Tuned for radiology improves report accuracy and eliminates profile training and management.
EMR Follow-up
Automate delivery of follow‑up recommendations to EMR and other systems.
Heads Up Display
Keep your eye on images with translucent movable window with key information.
Clinical Guidance
Incorporate real-time, workflow support based on report context.
Quality Check
In-line detection and flagging of report inconsistencies and errors.
Editor Workflow
Send reports to an editor prior to final review and signature if needed.
The Power of One
Harness the latest advances in technology to deliver value
The power of structured data
Continuous learning and context-aware language understanding convert text into structured data to expand interoperability and automate report creation.
The power of AI-driven workflow
Advanced language understanding delivers real-time clinical intelligence and is uniquely integrated into workflow to improve efficiency and throughput, increase accuracy, and ensure consistency.
The power of cloud speech technology
Voice-driven reports with cloud speech tuned for radiology and hosted on Microsoft Azure data centres in Australia. Cloud speech eliminates speech server and maintenance of profiles. Adoption accelerates with no need for local profile as well in maintaining templates and procedure codes.
Complementary solution
Solutions for expanded functionality
Get even more value with analytics and performance solutions.
Radiology Performance and Analytics
Our NLP driven, cloud-based platform delivers meaningful analytics used to profile the organisation’s performance across relevant metrics. This information helps drive initiatives that make a real difference to clinical and business outcomes.